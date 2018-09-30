BMW i3 and i3 S get larger batteries
30 September 2018 04:51:59
Back in 2013, BMW unveiled the first electric model of the company: the BMW i3. Until now, the car has become a star and also received a facelift. Stanrting this November, on the revised version of the new BMW i3 you will be able to order a new battery.
Accoring to BMW, the EV comes with new batteries with cell capacity increased to 120 ampere hours and a gross energy content of 42.2 kilowatt hours (double than the first i3). As a result, the BMW i3 with the 42.2 kWh battery pack is able to travel up to 310 kilometers with one charge. The value was masured in the WLTP cycle. Under the hood is the same 170 horsepower engine that allows the car to travel from not to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds.
On the BMW i3 S, the new 42.2 kWh battery pack allows the car to travel up to 285 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. The 185 horsepower engine is able to push the car from not to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. Also for the i3, BMW has prepared a Sport Pack.
BMW i3 and i3 S get larger batteries Photos (17 photos)
