BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled
18 September 2017 18:32:09
Even if it had already announced a long list of premieres for this year Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW surprised everybody with a concept that appeared from nowhere. The BMW i Vision Dynamics is a four-door Gran Coupe with a range of 600 km (373 miles), a top speed of over 200 km/h (120 mph) and acceleration of 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in four seconds.
The outline of the BMW i Vision Dynamics represents a further evolution of the classical BMW proportions; a long wheelbase, flowing roofline and short overhangs.
This silhouette is fleshed out by large, fluently contoured surfaces, the exterior appearing as if cut from a single mould. Aerodynamic requirements define the car’s progressive appearance down to its details. Barely visible joins and the flush integration of glass into the main body lend the study a modern and technical overall impression.
The prominent, enclosed “kidneys” in the minimalist front end bring together the past and the future of BMW in more than just styling terms. Where the BMW kidneys have previously acted as a symbol for the company’s expertise in drive system development, the BMW i Vision Dynamics deploys them as declarations of technological know-how.
Curves guide the car’s horizontal profile when viewed from the rear and add poise and power. The tapering of the passenger cell creates broad shoulders and a muscular presence. The most eye-catching feature of the rear end are the L-shaped lights.
