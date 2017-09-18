Home » News » BMW » BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled

BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled

18 September 2017 18:32:09

Even if it had already announced a long list of premieres for this year Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW surprised everybody with a concept that appeared from nowhere. The BMW i Vision Dynamics is a four-door Gran Coupe with a range of 600 km (373 miles), a top speed of over 200 km/h (120 mph) and acceleration of 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in four seconds.

The outline of the BMW i Vision Dynamics represents a further evolution of the classical BMW proportions; a long wheelbase, flowing roofline and short overhangs.

This silhouette is fleshed out by large, fluently contoured surfaces, the exterior appearing as if cut from a single mould. Aerodynamic requirements define the car’s progressive appearance down to its details. Barely visible joins and the flush integration of glass into the main body lend the study a modern and technical overall impression.
BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled
BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled Photos

The prominent, enclosed “kidneys” in the minimalist front end bring together the past and the future of BMW in more than just styling terms. Where the BMW kidneys have previously acted as a symbol for the company’s expertise in drive system development, the BMW i Vision Dynamics deploys them as declarations of technological know-how. 

Curves guide the car’s horizontal profile when viewed from the rear and add poise and power. The tapering of the passenger cell creates broad shoulders and a muscular presence. The most eye-catching feature of the rear end are the L-shaped lights. 



Tags: , , ,

Posted in BMW, Concept Cars

BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled Photos (3 photos)
  • BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled
  • BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled
  • BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Mercedes S560e US pricing announced

    2018 Mercedes S560e US pricing announced

  2. Porsche 911 GT3 receives Touring Package treatment

    Porsche 911 GT3 receives Touring Package treatment

  3. BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled

    BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled

  4.  
  5. 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo launched

    2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo launched

  6. Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition by Kahnn Design

    Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition by Kahnn Design

  7. Vin Diesel is here for the Demon

    Vin Diesel is here for the Demon

Related Specs

  1. 2006 BMW Mille Miglia Coupe Concept

    Engine: Cast Iron Block, Water Cooled, S54 Inline-6, Power: 255.8 kw / 343 bhp @ 7900 rpm, Torque: 494.87 nm / 365 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm

  2. 2000 BMW Z9 Convertible Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 213.3 kw / 286.0 bhp, Torque: 440 nm / 324.5 ft lbs

  3. 1973 BMW 2002 tii

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 196.6 nm / 145.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  4. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  5. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...

Concept Cars

Kia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor ShowKia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor Show
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance PackVolkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen announces Air Care ClimatronicVolkswagen announces Air Care Climatronic
As summer may bring allergies for some of the most sensitives drivers or passengers, Volkswagen equipped its vehicles with a tool that will be very helpful ...

Various News

Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 secondsBugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds
When Bugatti launched the Chiron everybody was shocked. The car looks great and it has a special engine. Under the hood of the Molsheim-based hypercar ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same videoSUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
Copyright CarSession.com