BMW has prepared some M Performance accessories for the X5

The BMW X5 is about to get global (the market launch will take place on 11th of November) but until than, the German car manufacturer has prepared some goodies for the best SUV in their line-up.





As a result, here are some special accessories made under the M Performance name. On the design side you will get some new air intake trim element, modified front winglets, new rear winglets and exterior mirror caps. All these elements are made from carbon fiber in order to keep down the total weight. Also on the outside you'll see M Performance inscriptions on the side sills and special 22 inch M wheels. If you are looking to put your X5 to work outside the paved roads, BMW will offer some special 20 inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.





Inside the cabin there are also some carbon fiber accessories, a new steering wheel and aluminum elementes. More than that, BMW is looking at your safety and as a result you can order bigger brakes for the SUV.

Tags: bmw x5, m performance, x5, x5 m performance

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles