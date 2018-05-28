BMW has delivered the first BMW i8 Roadster

A plaque in the interior confirms that these 18 BMW i8 Roadsters came off the assembly line at BMW Group Plant Leipzig one after the other and are among the first to be handed over to customers.





As you already know, the BMW i8 Roadster was launched a few months ago, but these are the first units to be delivered. When it was unveiled, BMW announced that 200 units will be produced in a First Edition version. Special interior options, such as ceramic applications for operating controls, dry-carbon interior trim, Harman Kardon hi-fi speaker system and the BMW i8 logo projected in the footwell and when doors are open, are some accessories included in this exclusive edition.





New BMW i8 Roadster represents an innovative expression of freedom: Open-top motoring in an uncompromisingly sporty two-seater, pressing the eDrive button enables virtually silent and locally emission-free driving at up to 120 km/h. Emotionally powerful exterior design with an elegantly dynamic, stretched silhouette; visually lower centre of gravity.

Unique LifeDrive vehicle architecture and BMW i form language carried over into a captivating roadster concept. Model-specific body strengthening elements and gullwing doors feature the signature lightweight construction of BMW i models; windscreen frame also made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP). Inherent weight penalty of the new BMW i8 Roadster over the new BMW i8 Coupe limited to approximately 60 kilograms.





High-quality soft-top covers a large area and has a unique mechanism. All-electric roof opens and closes very quietly – at the touch of a button – in 15 seconds and while travelling at up to 50 km/h. Soft-top stows away in a space-saving perpendicular position, creating around 100 litres of additional storage space behind the seats.





Plug-in hybrid drive system with rigorously optimised BMW eDrive technology. Cell capacity of the lithium-ion high-voltage battery up from 20 to 34 Ah, gross energy capacity up from 7.1 to 11.6 kWh. Electric motor with max. output raised by 9 kW/12 hp to 105 kW/143 hp. Enhanced dynamics and markedly increased scope for locally emission-free driving. Driving with the electric motor alone is possible at up to 105 km/h (previously 70 km/h). Pressing the eDrive button pushes the pure-electric driving threshold up to 120 km/h. Electric range: 53 kilometres/33 miles (BMW i8 Roadster

