BMW Group and Daimler AG to work together in car sharing
19 December 2018 17:52:39
Rivals in their everyday life, BMW Group and Daimler understood that its better to work together for a future where technology will lead the way also in automotive industry.
The BMW Group and Daimler AG are planning the next steps for their joint mobility company, following approval by the responsible competition authorities.
The joint venture will focus on ensuring the personal freedom of customers in the field of urban mobility. Geared towards this vision of future urban mobility, a new mobility offering will be created that is easy to access, intuitive and focused on the needs of the user. On their urban journey, customers will move through a seamlessly connected and sustainable ecosystem that combines CarSharing, Ride-Hailing, Parking, Charging and Multimodality from a single source and is available with just a few taps. The idea is to create the most attractive, most comprehensive mobility solution for a better life in our connected world.
The well over six million users will benefit from intelligent and seamless connectivity between different mobility offerings, such as carsharing, bike rental, taxis and public transport, including booking and payment. The multimodal platform will also offer possible solutions for the needs of urban private transport, including providing cars as a service.
Car2Go and DriveNow operate a total of 20,000 vehicles in 30 major international cities. Carsharing enables better utilisation of vehicles and thus helps reduce the total number of vehicles in cities. More than four million customers already use these carsharing services.
A total of 15.9 million customers and around 250,000 drivers already use the services of mytaxi, Chauffeur Privé, Clever Taxi (all in Europe) and Beat (South America) – making Intelligent Apps GmbH one of the leading ride-hailing providers in Europe and South America. Innovative offers such as mytaximatch, which allows people who do not know each other to share a taxi at the tap of a finger, also make an important contribution to reducing inner-city traffic.
Ticketless, cashless on-street parking or help reserving and paying for off-street parking in a garage: Parkmobile already reaches a total of more than 27 million customers in Europe and North America and offers digital parking solutions in over 1,100 cities. Innovative digital parking services reduce the time and amount of driving involved in finding a parking space. This reduces traffic significantly, as cars searching for parking spaces currently account for around 30% of road traffic.
Easy access (incl. location, charging and payment) to the world’s largest network of public charging stations. Combined with parking privileges in cities, this will support the expansion of electromobility, by helping people integrate this drive technology more easily into their mobility needs.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Jaguar I-Pace concept makes final tests in Los Angeles
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Pininfarina Battista is the official name for future Italian supercar
Pininfarina is one of the most prestigious designers in the world, but also a pioneer when it comes to electric cars. Automobili Pininfarina announced ...
Ford Kuga, Ecosport and Edge reach record numbers in Europe
Ford believed in its range of SUV's launched in Europe, even though Ecosport had some difficult times at the beginning. Now, the Blue Oval can enjoy good ...
Audi Immersive In-Car Entertainment to be introduced at CES
Audi already has technologically advanced range, with one of the most complex and attractive infotainment on the market. But this will not stop the Ingolstadt-based ...
Honda Passport enters production in Alabama
Honda has a completely different range in the US. Passport is one of the most representative models sold across the Ocean. And now is produced in Alabama. ...
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross T1 to compete in Dakar Rally
Mitsubishi is one of the biggest name ever competed in Dakar Rally. The Japanese brand has a long heritage when it comes to winning the difficult rally. ...
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
