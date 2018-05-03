BMW finishing tests on the current 8 Series Coupe
BMW is making final preparations before the official launch of the new 8 Series coupe. Current driving dynamics tests being carried out on the new luxury sports car in Wales demonstrate not only the harmonious interaction between drive and suspension, but also the wide spectrum of handling characteristics encompassing racing performance and long-distance ride comfort.
Current test drives in Wales are fully dedicated to the final coordination of all drive and suspension systems, the key focus being on the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe, a car which embodies the performance characteristics of the new luxury sports car in a particularly intensive manner.
A completely redeveloped V8 engine, intelligent four-wheel drive technology, an active rear axle differential lock, the adaptive M suspension Professional with active roll stabilisation and Integral Active Steering.
The eight-cylinder power unit being featured for the first time in the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe produces precisely the amount of torque and sonorous sound ideally suited for relaxed cruising. On the other hand, in the Sport or Sport+ mode of the driving experience control feature, both power delivery and engine sound alike become noticeably more dynamic. Likewise, the function of the electronically controlled dampers, the stability control system DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) and the four-wheel drive system are precisely oriented to the selected driving mode. The rear wheel-focused setup of the new BMW xDrive system is perceptible in every driving mode, whilst particularly ambitious drivers benefit from the active differential lock in the rear axle transmission, which provides for maximum traction when accelerating out of bends.
In the case of the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe, both agility and direct steering behaviour are additionally assisted by standard Integral Active Steering and active roll stability. Moreover, the electronically controlled dampers are able to provide for maximum wheel stability at any time, so that contact with the road is guaranteed even on short stretches of uneven surface.
The BMW 8 Series Coupe will go on sale during the course of 2018. The digit 8 in the model designation refers to the new model’s prominent position within BMW’s product range. As was once the case with BMW Z8 and currently the BMW i8, it stands for highly emotional and exceptionally sporty vehicles. Thus, the BMW 8 Series Coupe will become a crucial component of the luxury segment model initiative laid down by the BMW Group in its NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy.
