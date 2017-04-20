BMW enjoys record sales in 2017

After loosing the lead in the premium market in front of Mercedes in 2016, BMW starts to recover. It managed to obtain some record results, and the Germans hope they will get close and even overcome Mercedes.





Even if the brand lost the first position, the Group managed to be over Mercedes in 2016. And it wants to keep that way as it achieved best ever March, with sales in the month totalling 254,862, a 5.9% increase year-on-year.





It was also a record first quarter with sales of the BMW Group’s three premium brands, BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, increasing by 5.3%; a total of 587,237 vehicles have been delivered to customers around the world so far this year.





The BMW brand achieved its best-ever first quarter, cracking the half million mark for the first time this early in the year. Global BMW sales totalled 503,445 units, an increase of 5.2% on the same period last year.





Sales of BMW brand vehicles in March totalled 212,093, an increase of 5.3% compared with the same month last year. Many models throughout the range contributed to this growth: in March, deliveries of the BMW X1 increased 21.0% (26,759), sales of the BMW X5 were up 20.7% (17,678) while deliveries of the flagship BMW 7 Series grew 74.8% (7,134).





The BMW 5 Series, of which the new generation sedan had its first full month on sale in most markets, was delivered to around 35,000 customers worldwide.





Sales of Mini brand vehicles achieved their best-ever March with a total of 42,447 delivered to customers around the world, an increase of 8.7% compared with the same month last year. March rounded off the brand’s record first quarter with sales totalling 83,059 (+6.1%).





Following the second highest annual sales record in 2016, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars sales in the first quarter of 2017 were up year-on-year. In total, 733 Rolls-Royce motor cars were delivered to customers across the globe (+33.0%).









