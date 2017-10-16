Home » News » BMW » BMW electric sales reach 10.000 units in September

BMW electric sales reach 10.000 units in September

16 October 2017

BMW is more and more dedicated to sell its electric vehicles around the world. Current sales results is very good, as the German manufacturer reached a record number in 2017. 

In the first three quarters of 2017, BMW Group electrified vehicles have exceeded those achieved in the whole of 2016; in September, electrified sales topped the 10,000 mark for the first time in a single month. With the company’s electrified line-up already totalling nine models, a total of 10,786 (+50.5%) BMW i, BMW iPerformance and MINI Electric vehicles were delivered in September, bringing the year-to-date total to 68,687 (+64.2%).

September also saw growth in overall BMW Group sales. Despite the current changeover of the significant BMW X3 model, deliveries in the month totalled 239,764 (+0.8%) worldwide, bringing the year-to-date total to 1,811,234 (+3.7%). Both figures represent best-ever sales for the respective period.
Global BMW brand sales in the first three quarters of 2017 increased by 3.9% with a total of 1,537,497 customer deliveries worldwide.

Total BMW X sales were up 12.5% (522,360) in the first nine months of the year. Other models contributing significantly to sales growth this year include the BMW 1 Series (143,018 / +10.8%) and the BMW 7 Series (47,880 / +14.7%). Meanwhile in September, the new BMW 5 Series achieved sales growth of 48.8% (23,737) in markets excluding China, where the 5 Series is currently in model changeover.


