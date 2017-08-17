BMW Concept Z4 unveiled at Pebble Beach
17 August 2017 17:19:52
After a long wait, BMW finally unveiled the concept that prepares the public debut of the new generation Z4. The public unveiling took place at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
The BMW Concept Z4 Roadster adopts classical roadster design cues, such as a long wheelbase, a low-slung, stretched silhouette and a compact rear end.
A shorter bonnet and crisp overhangs ensure the driver sits closer to the center of the car than in previous BMW roadsters. This gives the new proportions a focused, sporty and agile feel.
The outline of the car follows a distinct wedge shape, which fills the BMW Concept Z4 with dynamism. The large domes stretching out rearwards from the cabin integrate the function of rollover bars and provide a sporting conclusion to the low-to-the-road silhouette at the rear.
In place of the customary bars, the inside of the kidney grille features elaborately designed mesh, whose vertical orientation recalls the sporty, functional kidney design of early BMW roadsters such as the BMW 328 Mille Miglia. In a departure from the BMW norm, the Concept Z4 provides a vertical interpretation of the classical four-eyed headlight look, with two overlapping tubes on each side. The turn signal indicators point diagonally towards the kidneys from above.
The large carbon-fibre insert in the central air intake is straight out of the motor sport playbook.
Above the rear lights, the boot lid – complete with prominent spoiler – stretches across to the burly wheel arch extensions, sending out a message of power-infused agility. Below, large air outlets in the rear apron create their own dynamic impression. The carbon-fibre diffuser adds a sporty and exclusive flourish and signs off the rear end at its lowest point to the road.
The driver’s seat as well as the door trim panels, instrument panel and centre stack that encircle the driver are finished entirely in black. Together they form a clearly defined area that wraps around the driver like a capsule.
The instrument cluster and central information display form a high-quality cluster of screens that are integrated into the driver’s cockpit to flawless ergonomic effect. The two displays are now positioned at almost the same height and in close proximity to one another, which gives the impression of a single, cohesive unit.
BMW Concept Z4 unveiled at Pebble Beach Photos (24 photos)
Related Specs
2005 BMW Z4 Coupe ConceptEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2003 BMW Z4 3.0iEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2006 BMW Z4 M CoupeEngine: Cast Iron Block, Water Cooled, S54 Inline-6, Power: 255.8 kw / 343 bhp @ 7900 rpm, Torque: 494.87 nm / 365 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm
2006 BMW Z4 M Coupe Motorsport VersionEngine: Cast Iron Inline-6 w/Aluminum Heads, Power: 294.6 kw / 395 bhp @ 8200 rpm, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 5750 rpm
2006 BMW Z4 M RoadsterEngine: Cast Iron Block, Water Cooled, S54 Inline-6, Power: 255.8 kw / 343 bhp @ 7900 rpm, Torque: 355.22 nm / 262 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
