BMW Concept X7 iPerformance - official pictures and details

With the unveiling of the BMW Concept X7 iPerformance at the IAA Cars 2017 show in Frankfurt, the BMW is not only pulling back the covers on a new model concept for the luxury segment, it is also introducing a whole new take on luxury for the BMW brand.





The new concept car embodies this understanding of luxury in the form of a striking exterior composed of intently focused lines, and combines it with a generously-sized, six-person interior pared down to the essentials: elementary forms, high-class materials and a state-of-the-art infotainment system.





As you can notice, the concept comes with the iPerformance badge which means it comes with the BMW eDrive technology allied with a BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine to create an efficient and dynamic plug-in hybrid powertrain.





"Since BMW founded the Sports Activity Vehicle segment with the first X5 back in 1999, every subsequent X vehicle has broken new ground. The BMW X7 continues this tradition: the X family’s new top model extends BMW’s offering in the luxury class and redefines the concept of luxury for the BMW brand and beyond. It also embodies one of the most important elements of our corporate strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT, to grow our presence in the luxury class", said an Robertson, Member of the BMW AG Management Board responsible for Sales and Brand BMW.





With all the details about the new BMW X7 Concept iPerformance we will come after the official unveiling.

Source: BMW