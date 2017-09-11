BMW Concept X7 iPerformance - official pictures and details
11 September 2017 09:54:26
|Tweet
With the unveiling of the BMW Concept X7 iPerformance at the IAA Cars 2017 show in Frankfurt, the BMW is not only pulling back the covers on a new model concept for the luxury segment, it is also introducing a whole new take on luxury for the BMW brand.
The new concept car embodies this understanding of luxury in the form of a striking exterior composed of intently focused lines, and combines it with a generously-sized, six-person interior pared down to the essentials: elementary forms, high-class materials and a state-of-the-art infotainment system.
As you can notice, the concept comes with the iPerformance badge which means it comes with the BMW eDrive technology allied with a BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine to create an efficient and dynamic plug-in hybrid powertrain.
"Since BMW founded the Sports Activity Vehicle segment with the first X5 back in 1999, every subsequent X vehicle has broken new ground. The BMW X7 continues this tradition: the X family’s new top model extends BMW’s offering in the luxury class and redefines the concept of luxury for the BMW brand and beyond. It also embodies one of the most important elements of our corporate strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT, to grow our presence in the luxury class", said an Robertson, Member of the BMW AG Management Board responsible for Sales and Brand BMW.
With all the details about the new BMW X7 Concept iPerformance we will come after the official unveiling.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Ford Mustang Euro-spec - Official pictures and details
Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds
Opel Insignia GSi Sports Tourer: The sporty face of a station wagon
-
BMW Concept X7 iPerformance - official pictures and details
Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is here and it has 730 horsepower
2018 Nissan Leaf is here - More range and new technologies
Related Specs
2001 BMW E65 745h ConceptEngine: Bi-Fuel V8, Power: 137.2 kw / 184.0 bhpN/A
2000 BMW X5 Lemans ConceptEngine: V12, Power: 522.0 kw / 700.0 bhp, Torque: 720 nm / 531.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2001 BMW X Coupe ConceptEngine: Turbodiesel 6 Cyl, Power: 137.2 kw / 184.0 bhp, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332.0 ft lbs
1999 BMW Z07 ConceptEngine: M5 V8, Power: 328.1 kw / 440.0 bhp @ rpmN/A
1956 BMW 507Engine: V8, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 222.0 nm / 163.7 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...
Concept Cars
Kia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor Show
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Future Cars
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Land Rover Discovery Sport races a dog sled
Fancy some snow right in the middle of the summer? Maybe you should go in Finland, because even if the outside temperature is over 20, you can find a ...
Fancy some snow right in the middle of the summer? Maybe you should go in Finland, because even if the outside temperature is over 20, you can find a ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...