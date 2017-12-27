BMW at the 2018 Detroit Motor Show
27 December 2017 05:51:52
|Tweet
BMW has published the line-up for the 2018 Detroit Motor Show, the event which will kick off on 12 January. The public will seen the new BMW i8 Roadster and i8 facelift alongside the new BMW X2. All of these cars will have the world premiere here in Detroit.
New BMW i8 Roadster represents an innovative expression of freedom: Open-top motoring in an uncompromisingly sporty two-seater, pressing the eDrive button enables virtually silent and locally emission-free driving at up to 120 km/h. Emotionally powerful exterior design with an elegantly dynamic, stretched silhouette; visually lower centre of gravity. ll-electric roof opens and closes very quietly – at the touch of a button – in 15 seconds and while travelling at up to 50 km/h.
Plug-in hybrid drive system with rigorously optimised BMW eDrive technology. Cell capacity of the lithium-ion high-voltage battery up from 20 to 34 Ah, gross energy capacity up from 7.1 to 11.6 kWh. Electric motor with max. output raised by 9 kW/12 hp to 105 kW/143 hp. Enhanced dynamics and markedly increased scope for locally emission-free driving. Driving with the electric motor alone is possible at up to 105 km/h (previously 70 km/h). Pressing the eDrive button pushes the pure-electric driving threshold up to 120 km/h. Electric range: 53 kilometres/33 miles (BMW i8 Roadster), 55 kilometres/34 miles (BMW i8 Coupe).
The BMW X2 comes with with shorter overhangs and lower stance but it features a more muscular look compared to the X1. Inside the cabin of the 2018 BMW X2 we will see a familiar place. Room for five passengers, fold-down rear seats and 50.1 cubic feet of trunk space.
Under the hood, the 2018 BMW X2 will come the 2.0 liter diesel unit rated at 190 HP and 400 Nm or 231 HP and 450 Nm of toruqe. The power is sent to the wheels via an eight speed automatic transmission and thanks to an all-wheel drive system. There will be a 2.0 liter 192 petrol unit matted to a double-clutch seven speed transmission.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1991 Acura NSXEngine: All Aluminum V6, Power: 201.3 kw / 270 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 284.7 nm / 210.0 ft lbs @ 5300 rpm
1999 Acura NSX Alex Zanardi EditionEngine: V6, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 304.0 nm / 224.2 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
1997 Acura NSX-TEngine: Aluminum Alloy V6, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 303.7 nm / 224.0 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2000 Acura Integra Type-REngine: Aluminum Alloy Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 7500 rpm
2002 Acura RD-X ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
New generation Audi A7 will be unveiled on October 19
Audi has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming A7 model. The new 5-door coupe model will be officially unveiled on October 19 during a special ...
Audi has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming A7 model. The new 5-door coupe model will be officially unveiled on October 19 during a special ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen sales reach record numbers
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Videos
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabrio facelift - Video with the interior
Earlier this spring, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the S-Class facelift. Now it is time to find out some interesting facts about the convertible version ...
Earlier this spring, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the S-Class facelift. Now it is time to find out some interesting facts about the convertible version ...