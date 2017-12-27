BMW at the 2018 Detroit Motor Show

BMW has published the line-up for the 2018 Detroit Motor Show, the event which will kick off on 12 January. The public will seen the new BMW i8 Roadster and i8 facelift alongside the new BMW X2. All of these cars will have the world premiere here in Detroit.





New BMW i8 Roadster represents an innovative expression of freedom: Open-top motoring in an uncompromisingly sporty two-seater, pressing the eDrive button enables virtually silent and locally emission-free driving at up to 120 km/h. Emotionally powerful exterior design with an elegantly dynamic, stretched silhouette; visually lower centre of gravity. ll-electric roof opens and closes very quietly – at the touch of a button – in 15 seconds and while travelling at up to 50 km/h.





Plug-in hybrid drive system with rigorously optimised BMW eDrive technology. Cell capacity of the lithium-ion high-voltage battery up from 20 to 34 Ah, gross energy capacity up from 7.1 to 11.6 kWh. Electric motor with max. output raised by 9 kW/12 hp to 105 kW/143 hp. Enhanced dynamics and markedly increased scope for locally emission-free driving. Driving with the electric motor alone is possible at up to 105 km/h (previously 70 km/h). Pressing the eDrive button pushes the pure-electric driving threshold up to 120 km/h. Electric range: 53 kilometres/33 miles (BMW i8 Roadster), 55 kilometres/34 miles (BMW i8 Coupe).





The BMW X2 comes with with shorter overhangs and lower stance but it features a more muscular look compared to the X1. Inside the cabin of the 2018 BMW X2 we will see a familiar place. Room for five passengers, fold-down rear seats and 50.1 cubic feet of trunk space.





Under the hood, the 2018 BMW X2 will come the 2.0 liter diesel unit rated at 190 HP and 400 Nm or 231 HP and 450 Nm of toruqe. The power is sent to the wheels via an eight speed automatic transmission and thanks to an all-wheel drive system. There will be a 2.0 liter 192 petrol unit matted to a double-clutch seven speed transmission.

Tags: bmw, bmw detroit motor show, bmw naias

