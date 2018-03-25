BMW and Mercedes-Benz will not attend 2019 Detroit Auto Show
25 March 2018 07:15:42
I hope you have noticed that car manufacturers are skipping the auto shows. They have their reason to do this and the latest news is coming from BMW. According to the German car manufacturer's officials, BMW will not attend 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
"BMW Group has decided to withdraw from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. This decision was made as BMW Group is constantly examining our presence at trade-shows and other engagements, while, at the same time, also exploring alternative platforms and formats. The overall goal is to communicate our ideas and plans regarding future mobility in the best way and achieve the greatest possible visibility for our products, technologies and innovations.", BMW officials wrote in a statement published by our colleagues from Automotive News.
Mercedes-Benz is another German car manufacturer who will also not attend the 2019 Detroit Motor Show.
"In 2019, given the activities we were planning, given the cadence of the product launches, there was just no meaningful fit. But I very much expect in 2020 we will be back with some product launches", said Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche.
