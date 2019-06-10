Home » News » BMW » BMW and Jaguar Land Rover join forces to develop electric cars

BMW and Jaguar Land Rover join forces to develop electric cars

10 June 2019 17:47:40

We see very often that big names in the industry join forces to develop electric vehicles for the future. The most recent collaboration unites two important names in Germany and UK. 

Jaguar Land Rover and BMW Group today confirmed they are joining forces to develop next generation Electric Drive Units (EDUs) in a move that will support the advancement of electrification technologies.

The strategic collaboration will build on the considerable knowledge and expertise in electrification at both companies. Jaguar Land Rover has demonstrated its leading technical capability in bringing the world’s first premium battery electric SUV to market - the 2019 World Car of the Year, the Jaguar I-PACE, as well as plug-in hybrid models; and BMW Group bringing vast experience of developing and producing several generations of electric drive units in-house since it launched the BMW i3 in 2013.

The agreement will enable both companies to take advantage of efficiencies arising from shared research and development and production planning as well as economies of scale from joint procurement across the supply chain.
BMW and Jaguar Land Rover join forces to develop electric cars
BMW and Jaguar Land Rover join forces to develop electric cars Photos

A team of Jaguar Land Rover and BMW Group experts will engineer the EDUs with both partners developing the systems to deliver the specific characteristics required for their respective range of products.

The EDUs will be manufactured by each partner in their own production facilities. For Jaguar Land Rover this will be at its Wolverhampton-based Engine Manufacturing Centre (EMC), which was confirmed as the home for the company’s global EDU production in January of this year. The plant, which employs 1600 people, will be the centre of propulsion system manufacturing offering full flexibility between clean Ingenium petrol and diesel engines and electric units. 


Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in BMW, Various News

BMW and Jaguar Land Rover join forces to develop electric cars Photos (1 photos)
  • BMW and Jaguar Land Rover join forces to develop electric cars

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Improved performance and looks with McLaren High Downforce Kit

    Improved performance and looks with McLaren High Downforce Kit

  2. 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition available

    2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition available

  3. Aston Martin Rapide E to make UK debut

    Aston Martin Rapide E to make UK debut

  4.  
  5. BMW and Jaguar Land Rover join forces to develop electric cars

    BMW and Jaguar Land Rover join forces to develop electric cars

  6. Polestar 1 ready to enter production

    Polestar 1 ready to enter production

  7. This is the first teaser picture with the production version of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB

    This is the first teaser picture with the production version of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB

Related Specs

  1. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  3. 2007 BMW M5 Touring

    Engine: V10, Power: 378.1 kw / 507.0 bhp @ 7750 rpm, Torque: 520 nm / 383.5 ft lbs @ 6100 rpm

  4. 2006 BMW Z4 M Coupe Motorsport Version

    Engine: Cast Iron Inline-6 w/Aluminum Heads, Power: 294.6 kw / 395 bhp @ 8200 rpm, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 5750 rpm

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Mountiaq Concept announcedSkoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric vanDeutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...

Market News

Seat reaches record sales in 2017Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...

Gadgets

BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligenceBMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...

Various News

Volkswagen ID R sets a Nurburgrin lap record for electric carsVolkswagen ID R sets a Nurburgrin lap record for electric cars
Volkswagen did it again. After the impressive run during the 2018 Pikes Peak hillclimb, the ID R prototype managed to smash the Nurburgring lap record ...

Motorsports

Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...

Videos

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UKAlfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Copyright CarSession.com