BMW Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition unveiled
14 September 2017 06:24:18
Alpina is renowned for its strong ties with BMW, so it is no wonder the german tuning company will unveil a special edition of the current Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe.
Powered by a bespoke 4.4 liter V8 Twin-Turbo engine which delivers 600 bHP at 6000 rpm and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft at only 3500 rpm, the BMW AlpinaB6 xDrive Gran Coupe offers supercar like performance. Accelerating from 0 to 60 mph takes just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph can be reached.
To further customize the car, Alpina worked with BMW Car Club of America and BMW North America, to introduce the BMW ALPINA B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition.
The BMW ALPINA B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition is finished in exclusive ALPINA Blue Metallic perfectly offsetting the luxurious Merino Opal White Full Merino Leather interior.
ALPINA Piano Black trim features a special BMW CCA Edition silver inscription on the center console, which has been handmade in a one-off production with a high-gloss lacquer finish.
The hand-finished Alpina Lavalina steering wheel features white bespoke stitching, which along with the floor and trunk mats with bespoke white piping, match the Merino Opal White Full Merino Leather interior. The headrests are subtly embossed with the Alpina logo.
Besides the customary interior ALPINA production plaque with BMW CCA Edition 01/01 inscription, a truly unique production plaque can be found in the engine bay. This features the signatures of the Burkard, Andreas and Florian Bovensiepen – the father and son team behind the ALPINA family business.
The BMW ALPINA B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition’s titanium exhaust system is a masterpiece. Engineered as a complete one-piece exhaust system stretching over a length of approximately 12 ft from the downpipes to the rear tailpipes, it is made entirely of titanium and saves over 15 lbs of weight. The two twin tailpipes are finished with a carbon fiber trim.
