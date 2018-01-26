BMW 8 Series prototype testing in Italy

BMW is closer and closer to launching the new 8 Series coupe. Prototype of the new luxury segment sports car completes endurance tests on the high-speed circuit in Aprilia and preparations for market launch during 2018 progress is according to schedule.





The test drives are being carried out with a heavily camouflaged prototype, which nevertheless gives indication of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe’s typical sports car proportions. As in the case of the BMW Concept 8 Series, the dynamically stretched lines, the flat silhouette and the powerful front and rear ends give a foretaste of the fascinatingly sporty driving experience.





With its around 4 kilometres long oval circuit, including steep bends, the area situated in the proximity of Rome offers above all the perfect conditions for high-speed and high friction coefficient tests. Moreover, the acceleration, braking and steering behaviour of the new sports car are analysed on circuits, slalom courses and different road surfaces.





The tests serve in particular to optimise the vehicle’s driving dynamics on surfaces with a high friction coefficient and mark yet a further decisive stage on the way to the launch of the new BMW 8 Coupe during 2018.













