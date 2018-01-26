Home » News » BMW » BMW 8 Series prototype testing in Italy

BMW 8 Series prototype testing in Italy

26 January 2018 18:20:12

BMW is closer and closer to launching the new 8 Series coupe. Prototype of the new luxury segment sports car completes endurance tests on the high-speed circuit in Aprilia and preparations for market launch during 2018 progress is according to schedule.

The test drives are being carried out with a heavily camouflaged prototype, which nevertheless gives indication of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe’s typical sports car proportions. As in the case of the BMW Concept 8 Series, the dynamically stretched lines, the flat silhouette and the powerful front and rear ends give a foretaste of the fascinatingly sporty driving experience.

With its around 4 kilometres long oval circuit, including steep bends, the area situated in the proximity of Rome offers above all the perfect conditions for high-speed and high friction coefficient tests. Moreover, the acceleration, braking and steering behaviour of the new sports car are analysed on circuits, slalom courses and different road surfaces. 
BMW 8 Series prototype testing in Italy
BMW 8 Series prototype testing in Italy Photos

The tests serve in particular to optimise the vehicle’s driving dynamics on surfaces with a high friction coefficient and mark yet a further decisive stage on the way to the launch of the new BMW 8 Coupe during 2018. 



BMW 8 Series prototype testing in Italy Photos (1 photos)
  BMW 8 Series prototype testing in Italy

