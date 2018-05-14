Home » News » BMW » BMW 8 Series Coupe will be unveiled in Le Mans on July 15

BMW 8 Series Coupe will be unveiled in Le Mans on July 15

14 May 2018 16:34:02

BMW has made a big announcement for its fans. The all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe will be officially unveiled on July 15 at Le Mans. The new luxury sports car was developed parallel to the BMW M8 GTE with which BMW Motorsport will again take to the Le Mans starting grid the next day for the first time since 2011. And this is a big thing for BMW.

As we know for now, the most powerful version of the BMW 8 Series will be named M850i xDrive Coupe and it will be powered by a redeveloped V8 4.4 liter engine. 

It delivers 530 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. The engine resources are sent to the wheels via an eight speed Steptronic transmission, an all-wheel drive system and an all-wheel steering system. More than that, the car will get a special M Performance suspensions with active roll stability. 

“There isn’t be a better setting for the world premiere of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe than the 24-hour race at Le Mans. The race is a pure demonstration of passion, dynamics and long-distance capability. These characteristics define our new sports car in a special way”, says Klaus Fröhlich, board member of the BMW AG, Development.

