BMW 8 Series Convertible officially revealed
4 November 2018 17:42:18
|Tweet
BMW amazed everyone with its fantastic 8 Series and now is ready to do that again with the Convertible version of the gran tourer.
Using the new 8 Series platform and distinctive new design language, the new BMW 8 Series Convertible marries elegance with sporting prowess. With an exterior length of 4,843mm, a width of 1,902mm and height of 1,339mm, along with a 2,822mm wheelbase and track widths of 1,619mm (front), its dimensions match those of the BMW 8 Series Coupé almost exactly.
The BMW 8 Series Convertible is equipped with adaptive LED headlights as standard. BMW Laserlights are available with variable road illumination and Selective Beam, as a cost option. Further scope for individualisation is offered with the Chrome Line Exterior and M Carbon Exterior exterior package.
In addition to the sculpted rear apron and bespoke side skirts, the M Sport base trim includes Air Breathers finished in Pearl-effect Chrome on the inside, exhaust tailpipe embellishers in light chrome and a rear diffuser in Dark Shadow. The fronts of the kidney grille slats come in a neatly coordinated Aluminium matt.
The M Technic Sport Package for the BMW 840d xDrive Convertible features the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim, which encompasses kidney grille slats in Highgloss Black and the grille frame, Air Breather inlays and the exhaust system’s tailpipe embellishers in Black Chrome.
The new BMW M850i xDrive model features many body elements from the M Sport base model, including a front spoiler extension and exclusive design accents in Cerium Grey. The features finished in this colour include the BMW kidney grille surround and slats, the exterior mirror covers, the Air Breather inlays, the tailpipe embellishers, the M logo on the front flanks and the model badge on the rear. Customers can also specify an M Carbon exterior package as an option, which adds air intake bars, exterior mirror covers and a rear apron insert that houses the exhaust tailpipes.
The new BMW 8 Series Convertible’s roof is lightweight and provides superb acoustic insulation. Opening and closing automatically at the touch of a button in 15 seconds, the insulated roof can be activated when the car is travelling at speeds of up to 31mph.
The BMW 8 Series Convertible offers a standard Harman Kardon Surround Sound System featuring 12 speakers while the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System is optional.
The new BMW 8 Series Convertible includes a wind defector as standard. This can be set up in the rear-seat area to reduce turbulence when the roof is down. When not required it can be folded to half its size and stowed in the boot. Neck warmers integrated in the front-seat head restraints are also.
Other warming optional extras include ventilated seats and a Heat Comfort Package with a heated steering wheel.
The BMW M850i xDrive version is powered by a 530hp V8 petrol delivering a peak torque of 750Nm and a zero and 62mph time of 3.9 seconds, while the BMW 840d xDrive features a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel. This unit offers 320hp, a peak torque of 700Nm and will accelerate from zero to 62mph in 5.2 seconds.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1936 BMW 328Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1940 BMW 328 Touring RoadsterEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2004 BMW 645Ci ConvertibleEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 248.3 kw / 333 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1994 BMW 850 CSiEngine: V12, Power: 277.4 kw / 372.0 bhp @ 5300 rpm, Torque: 738.9 nm / 545.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar I-Pace concept makes final tests in Los Angeles
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, ...
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, ...
Custom Cars
Lincoln Black Label Navigator created for Jay Leno
Lincoln is popular for building one of the most luxurious and imposing SUV on the market: the Navigator. So, no wonder that Jay Leno wanted one in its ...
Lincoln is popular for building one of the most luxurious and imposing SUV on the market: the Navigator. So, no wonder that Jay Leno wanted one in its ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Gadgets
Range Rover Sport completes autonomous test
Land Rover is making constant efforts to bring autonomous technology to its cars. The developing phase is now completed, with the testing one in course. ...
Land Rover is making constant efforts to bring autonomous technology to its cars. The developing phase is now completed, with the testing one in course. ...
Various News
Bentley and Breitling extend their partnership
Besides Aston Martin, another British manufacturer has a long tradition with Swiss watch manufacturers. Bentley and Breitling created some extraordinary ...
Besides Aston Martin, another British manufacturer has a long tradition with Swiss watch manufacturers. Bentley and Breitling created some extraordinary ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...