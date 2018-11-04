BMW 8 Series Convertible officially revealed

BMW amazed everyone with its fantastic 8 Series and now is ready to do that again with the Convertible version of the gran tourer.





Using the new 8 Series platform and distinctive new design language, the new BMW 8 Series Convertible marries elegance with sporting prowess. With an exterior length of 4,843mm, a width of 1,902mm and height of 1,339mm, along with a 2,822mm wheelbase and track widths of 1,619mm (front), its dimensions match those of the BMW 8 Series Coupé almost exactly.





The BMW 8 Series Convertible is equipped with adaptive LED headlights as standard. BMW Laserlights are available with variable road illumination and Selective Beam, as a cost option. Further scope for individualisation is offered with the Chrome Line Exterior and M Carbon Exterior exterior package.





In addition to the sculpted rear apron and bespoke side skirts, the M Sport base trim includes Air Breathers finished in Pearl-effect Chrome on the inside, exhaust tailpipe embellishers in light chrome and a rear diffuser in Dark Shadow. The fronts of the kidney grille slats come in a neatly coordinated Aluminium matt.





The M Technic Sport Package for the BMW 840d xDrive Convertible features the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim, which encompasses kidney grille slats in Highgloss Black and the grille frame, Air Breather inlays and the exhaust system’s tailpipe embellishers in Black Chrome.





The new BMW M850i xDrive model features many body elements from the M Sport base model, including a front spoiler extension and exclusive design accents in Cerium Grey. The features finished in this colour include the BMW kidney grille surround and slats, the exterior mirror covers, the Air Breather inlays, the tailpipe embellishers, the M logo on the front flanks and the model badge on the rear. Customers can also specify an M Carbon exterior package as an option, which adds air intake bars, exterior mirror covers and a rear apron insert that houses the exhaust tailpipes.





The new BMW 8 Series Convertible’s roof is lightweight and provides superb acoustic insulation. Opening and closing automatically at the touch of a button in 15 seconds, the insulated roof can be activated when the car is travelling at speeds of up to 31mph.





The BMW 8 Series Convertible offers a standard Harman Kardon Surround Sound System featuring 12 speakers while the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System is optional.





The new BMW 8 Series Convertible includes a wind defector as standard. This can be set up in the rear-seat area to reduce turbulence when the roof is down. When not required it can be folded to half its size and stowed in the boot. Neck warmers integrated in the front-seat head restraints are also.





Other warming optional extras include ventilated seats and a Heat Comfort Package with a heated steering wheel.





The BMW M850i xDrive version is powered by a 530hp V8 petrol delivering a peak torque of 750Nm and a zero and 62mph time of 3.9 seconds, while the BMW 840d xDrive features a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel. This unit offers 320hp, a peak torque of 700Nm and will accelerate from zero to 62mph in 5.2 seconds.









