BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
8 June 2017 11:44:02
|Tweet
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and now you have an interesting point of view with it.
As you know, the original 8 Series was produced from 1990 to 1999 and it featured great technological equippment for that era. And the new 8 Series will be a pinnacle of the automotive technology.
For now, the German officialls have't give us details about the powertrain so this leaves a lot of questions. Maybe it will come with a hybrid powertrain like the i8 but we can't tell you this for sure.
