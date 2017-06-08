Home » News » BMW » BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo

8 June 2017 11:44:02

BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and now you have an interesting point of view with it. 

As you know, the original 8 Series was produced from 1990 to 1999 and it featured great technological equippment for that era. And the new 8 Series will be a pinnacle of the automotive technology. 

For now, the German officialls have't give us details about the powertrain so this leaves a lot of questions. Maybe it will come with a hybrid powertrain like the i8 but we can't tell you this for sure. 
 
 

Tags: , ,

Posted in BMW, Videos

Source: BMW

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo

    BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo

  2. 2018 Volkswagen Polo will be revealed on June 16

    2018 Volkswagen Polo will be revealed on June 16

  3. 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is a 500 units limited edition with exterior, interior and performance tweaks

    911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is a 500 units limited edition with exterior, interior and performance tweaks

  4.  
  5. The Grand Tour season two will start in October

    The Grand Tour season two will start in October

  6. Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass

    Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass

  7. 2018 Kia Stonic - First design sketches

    2018 Kia Stonic - First design sketches

Related Specs

  1. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  3. 2006 BMW Mille Miglia Coupe Concept

    Engine: Cast Iron Block, Water Cooled, S54 Inline-6, Power: 255.8 kw / 343 bhp @ 7900 rpm, Torque: 494.87 nm / 365 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm

  4. 2000 BMW X5 Lemans Concept

    Engine: V12, Power: 522.0 kw / 700.0 bhp, Torque: 720 nm / 531.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  5. 1936 BMW 328

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

New Vehicles

Mini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of SpeedMini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in WortherseeVolkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in Worthersee
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealerRolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sales dropped in AprilVolkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...

Gadgets

Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New YorkAudi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...

Various News

Rob Melville named design director at McLarenRob Melville named design director at McLaren
Mclaren is strengthening its design offensive with a new director. Rob Melville is to be the new Design Director for the UK-based manufacturer. ...

Motorsports

This is the new BMW M4 GT4This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...

Videos

Are winter tires good in summer?Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
Copyright CarSession.com