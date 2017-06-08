BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo

BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and now you have an interesting point of view with it.





As you know, the original 8 Series was produced from 1990 to 1999 and it featured great technological equippment for that era. And the new 8 Series will be a pinnacle of the automotive technology.





For now, the German officialls have't give us details about the powertrain so this leaves a lot of questions. Maybe it will come with a hybrid powertrain like the i8 but we can't tell you this for sure.

Tags: 8 series concept, bmw, bmw 8 series

Posted in BMW, Videos

Source: BMW