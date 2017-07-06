BMW 6-Series GT receives M Performance package
6 July 2017 16:34:51
Criticised for its GT range that looks a little bit strange and completely different from what its fans were used to, BMW decided to spice up the recently launched 6-Series GT.
In order to demonstrate the sporty character of the model, the model-specific BMW M Performance Parts will already be available at market launch in November 2017. The customised and motor racing inspired retrofit parts for drive, suspension, exterior and cockpit enhance dynamic driving even further.
The BMW M Performance exhaust silencer system gives the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo a new acoustic and visual dimension. It gives the rear a striking look and ensures a sporty sound which is, however, also suitable for long-distance travel.
The silencer is made of stainless steel and was especially developed for the petrol engine models BMW 630i Gran Turismo, BMW 640i Gran Turismo, BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo. Depending on engine type and equipment, it comes with either round or trapezoid tailpipe trims in chrome or carbon fibre. The round tailpipes feature an engraved M logo and the trapezoid tailpipes the M Performance inscription.
Driving dynamics and visual appeal of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo both profit from the 21 inch BMW M Performance light alloy wheels. They are manufactured using weight-saving forging methods and feature a two-level double-spoke design in bi-colour composition. The high-gloss paintwork is combined with burnished surfaces for the outer spoke level and the wheel rim. The exclusively designed wheels have mixed tyres in the sizes 245/35 R21 on the front axle and 275/30 R21 on the rear axle, complete with emergency running properties. Red brake calipers serve as a visual indication of the fact that the design of the BMW M Performance sport brake system is derived from motor racing.
The high-gloss black BMW M Performance kidney grille gives the front of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo a specifically dynamic look. In combination with the black trim bars of the air flap control, the BMW kidney grille receives a perfectly colour harmonised appearance.
The model-specific retrofit options from the BMW M Performance range will be available right from the launch of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. All products form part of the Original BMW Accessories program, sold and installed through the BMW dealer network, BMW sales subsidiaries and BMW Service Partners.
