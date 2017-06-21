BMW 6-Series GT introduced

BMW is expanding its presence in the big family cars segment with the introduction of the new 6-Series GT, a car that we asume will replace the old and ageing5-Series GT.





BMW announced the all-new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, which will be available at authorized BMW Centers from across US this fall offered exclusively as a BMW 640i xDrive model.





In terms of design the standard Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights feature hexagonal LED tubes for the daytime running lights that extend to meet the kidney grille.





BMW’s Active Kidney Grille system opens moveable slats behind the vertical, fixed kidney grille slats when more cooling air is required, but otherwise keeps them closed to optimize aerodynamic efficiency. The underbody section is almost fully enclosed.





Air Curtains in the lower air intake at the front of the car and Air Breathers behind of the front wheels reduce turbulence in and around the wheel arches all improving aerodynamic efficiency. The active rear spoiler, which automatically extends when the car exceeds 75 mph and retracts again when it slows below 50 mph, helps to reduce lift and improve the drag coefficient (Cd).





Thanks to optimization of the cabin’s packaging, the interior offers ample rear headroom (38.5 inches). Among the other characteristic features of the all-new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo are its long trunk, the set-back positioning of the cabin, wheelbase of 120.9 inches, doors with frameless windows, and a slim window graphic that leads into a more vertical interpretation of the signature BMW “Hofmeister kink”.





The all-new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo interior comes standard with Dakota leather upholstery, which can be specified in a range of different colors. The optional Nappa leather with decorative quilting pattern is available in three colors – Ivory White, Black and Mocha.





The door pockets for all the seats offer extra storage room for travel items such as regular sized bottles. In the front cabin, there are an additional two cupholders, a roomy glove compartment and a large compartment under the armrest of the center console. The folding center armrest in the rear offers two cupholders.





The all-new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is equipped with automatic climate control, which allows individual control of the temperature and ventilation intensity for the driver and front passenger. The standard Extended Ambient lighting provides particularly harmonious interior illumination using LED units in the instrument panel and doors. The color and brightness of the light can be configured as desired. In addition, a light carpet uses illumination sources integrated into the side skirts to generate a striking light graphic by the driver and passenger door.





The optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System features a fully active 10‑channel amplifier with an output of 1,400 watts, plus dynamic sound equalizing, and 16 partially illuminated speakers, produce an exceptionally precise and wonderfully rich sound.





The 3.0-liter 6-cylinder inline gasoline engine under the hood of the all-new BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo generates maximum output of 335 hp and puts peak torque of 332 lb-ft on tap between 1,380 and 5,200 rpm provide a 5.1 seconds sprint from 0-60 mph.













Tags: bmw, bmw 6 series, bmw series gt, bmw gt, new bmw 6-series gt, family car

Posted in Acura, New Vehicles