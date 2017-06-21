BMW 6-Series GT introduced
21 June 2017 17:37:48
BMW is expanding its presence in the big family cars segment with the introduction of the new 6-Series GT, a car that we asume will replace the old and ageing5-Series GT.
BMW announced the all-new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, which will be available at authorized BMW Centers from across US this fall offered exclusively as a BMW 640i xDrive model.
In terms of design the standard Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights feature hexagonal LED tubes for the daytime running lights that extend to meet the kidney grille.
BMW’s Active Kidney Grille system opens moveable slats behind the vertical, fixed kidney grille slats when more cooling air is required, but otherwise keeps them closed to optimize aerodynamic efficiency. The underbody section is almost fully enclosed.
Air Curtains in the lower air intake at the front of the car and Air Breathers behind of the front wheels reduce turbulence in and around the wheel arches all improving aerodynamic efficiency. The active rear spoiler, which automatically extends when the car exceeds 75 mph and retracts again when it slows below 50 mph, helps to reduce lift and improve the drag coefficient (Cd).
Thanks to optimization of the cabin’s packaging, the interior offers ample rear headroom (38.5 inches). Among the other characteristic features of the all-new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo are its long trunk, the set-back positioning of the cabin, wheelbase of 120.9 inches, doors with frameless windows, and a slim window graphic that leads into a more vertical interpretation of the signature BMW “Hofmeister kink”.
The all-new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo interior comes standard with Dakota leather upholstery, which can be specified in a range of different colors. The optional Nappa leather with decorative quilting pattern is available in three colors – Ivory White, Black and Mocha.
The door pockets for all the seats offer extra storage room for travel items such as regular sized bottles. In the front cabin, there are an additional two cupholders, a roomy glove compartment and a large compartment under the armrest of the center console. The folding center armrest in the rear offers two cupholders.
The all-new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is equipped with automatic climate control, which allows individual control of the temperature and ventilation intensity for the driver and front passenger. The standard Extended Ambient lighting provides particularly harmonious interior illumination using LED units in the instrument panel and doors. The color and brightness of the light can be configured as desired. In addition, a light carpet uses illumination sources integrated into the side skirts to generate a striking light graphic by the driver and passenger door.
The optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System features a fully active 10‑channel amplifier with an output of 1,400 watts, plus dynamic sound equalizing, and 16 partially illuminated speakers, produce an exceptionally precise and wonderfully rich sound.
The 3.0-liter 6-cylinder inline gasoline engine under the hood of the all-new BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo generates maximum output of 335 hp and puts peak torque of 332 lb-ft on tap between 1,380 and 5,200 rpm provide a 5.1 seconds sprint from 0-60 mph.
BMW 6-Series GT introduced Photos (4 photos)
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Volkswagen US sales increase in May
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Ford GT and Ford Mustang GT4 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with ...
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
