BMW 5 Series Li - Official pictures and details
9 April 2017 06:56:50
BMW has officially unveiled the 2017 BMW 5 Series Li model. The car will be showcased during the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show the event which will kick off on April 19. According to our sources, the new BMW 5 Series Li will offer interior space to rival with the regular 7 Series.
The new 2017 BMW 5 Series Li features a wheelbase stretched by 13.3 centimeters in order to offer more legroom for the rear seat passengers. From the outside, the only visible difference are the extended doors.
Inside the cabin, the BMW 5 Series Li features more room than ever before and will have perks of a touchscreen display on the arm. The seats are covered in Nappa leather. There are also two 10.5 inch displays installed in the rear.
On the beginning of the sales, the BMW 5 Series Li will come with a 2.0 liter four cylinder 224 horsepower, a 2.0 252 horsepower unit and a 3.0 liter straight six rated at 340 horsepower. There are no diesel units available.
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
McLaren Hyper GT sketch released
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Sebastien Ogier signed with M-Sport
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
