Home » News » BMW » BMW 440i Gran Coupe, now in Ambulance clothes

BMW 440i Gran Coupe, now in Ambulance clothes

12 May 2017 13:54:47

BMW is present to the RETTmobil show in Germany. On their stand, visitors will see a BMW 440i Gran Coupe dressed in Ambulance clothes. As you can imagine, the car has that special livery and the streamlined strobe lights. 

According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW 440i Gran Coupe is surprisingly versatile. We don't know how a four can-door coupe be a good ambulance but we are sure that the 326 horsepower help a lot to travel fast. 

BMW 440i Gran Coupe, now in Ambulance clothes
BMW 440i Gran Coupe, now in Ambulance clothes Photos
During the RETTmobil show, BMW has also showcased an X5 and a 220d xDrive Gran Tourer equipped for mobile doctors. There is also an X1 for on-site operations management and an R 1200 RT first-responder motorcycle. All of these vehicles were equipped with special equipment in order to help people in need. 

Tags: , ,

Posted in BMW,

Source: BMW

BMW 440i Gran Coupe, now in Ambulance clothes Photos (5 photos)
  • BMW 440i Gran Coupe, now in Ambulance clothes
  • BMW 440i Gran Coupe, now in Ambulance clothes
  • BMW 440i Gran Coupe, now in Ambulance clothes
  • BMW 440i Gran Coupe, now in Ambulance clothes

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. BMW 1-Series facelift - Official pictures and details

    BMW 1-Series facelift - Official pictures and details

  2. Porsche 911 reached one million units

    Porsche 911 reached one million units

  3. BMW 440i Gran Coupe, now in Ambulance clothes

    BMW 440i Gran Coupe, now in Ambulance clothes

  4.  
  5. BMW 8-Series Coupe - First teaser picture

    BMW 8-Series Coupe - First teaser picture

  6. New details on the upcoming Infiniti QX80

    New details on the upcoming Infiniti QX80

  7. Hummer H1 is back in the game. Thanks to Bob Lutz

    Hummer H1 is back in the game. Thanks to Bob Lutz

Related Specs

  1. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  3. 2004 BMW 645Ci Convertible

    Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 248.3 kw / 333 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  4. 2001 BMW E65 745h Concept

    Engine: Bi-Fuel V8, Power: 137.2 kw / 184.0 bhpN/A

  5. 2007 BMW M5 Touring

    Engine: V10, Power: 378.1 kw / 507.0 bhp @ 7750 rpm, Torque: 520 nm / 383.5 ft lbs @ 6100 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUVSubaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...

Gadgets

Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be realLexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some actionNew Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...

Videos

Volkswagen T-Roc - Video previewVolkswagen T-Roc - Video preview
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
Copyright CarSession.com