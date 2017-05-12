BMW 440i Gran Coupe, now in Ambulance clothes

BMW is present to the RETTmobil show in Germany. On their stand, visitors will see a BMW 440i Gran Coupe dressed in Ambulance clothes. As you can imagine, the car has that special livery and the streamlined strobe lights.





According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW 440i Gran Coupe is surprisingly versatile. We don't know how a four can-door coupe be a good ambulance but we are sure that the 326 horsepower help a lot to travel fast.





During the RETTmobil show, BMW has also showcased an X5 and a 220d xDrive Gran Tourer equipped for mobile doctors. There is also an X1 for on-site operations management and an R 1200 RT first-responder motorcycle. All of these vehicles were equipped with special equipment in order to help people in need.





Tags: 440i ambulance, bmw 4-series, bmw 4-series ambulance

Posted in BMW,

Source: BMW