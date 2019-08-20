BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt

BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring.





Now, according to some inside info, BMW will unveil a concept car of the next 4 Series during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. This thing is a little bit unusual for BMW: to reveal a concept for a mass-production model which is not on its first generation.





But this thing also happend when BMW unveiled the first generation 4 Series so its not such a big deal.





As you can imagine, the new 4 Series will come with a more agressive exterior compared to the 3 Series but it will get all the inside goodies. The engine line-up will also be the same as the one that can be found on the 3 Series.

