BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt

20 August 2019 09:06:38

BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. 

Now, according to some inside info, BMW will unveil a concept car of the next 4 Series during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. This thing is a little bit unusual for BMW: to reveal a concept for a mass-production model which is not on its first generation. 

But this thing also happend when BMW unveiled the first generation 4 Series so its not such a big deal. 

As you can imagine, the new 4 Series will come with a more agressive exterior compared to the 3 Series but it will get all the inside goodies. The engine line-up will also be the same as the one that can be found on the 3 Series. 

