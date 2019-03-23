Home » News » BMW » BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe announced

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe announced

23 March 2019 10:51:56

In order to keep up the pace with Mercedes compact offensive, BMW is launching another body version of the 2 Series. During the annual results press conference, BMW AG CEO Harald Krüger announced the presentation of the first BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. With the sporty and elegant four-door coupe, the premium automobile manufacturer is adding to its range in the compact segment a particularly design-oriented model for modern, urban target groups.

The first BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will make its word debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2019, with the worldwide market launch beginning in the spring of 2020. 
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will once again create fresh impulses in this class. It builds on the latest BMW front-wheel drive architecture and shares a multitude of technological developments with the new BMW 1 Series, which will also be presented during the course of 2019.

