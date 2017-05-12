BMW 1-Series facelift - Official pictures and details
12 May 2017 13:58:34
|Tweet
BMW is on the wave. The German car manufacturer has officially unveiled the 1-Series facelift model. This time, the car doesn’t come with big exterior modifications but we have some interesting interior updates.
According to the press release, the BMW 1-Series facelift features new air scoops, modified bumpers and two new colors for the body (Seaside Blue and Sunset Orange_.
Inside the cabin, the Germans have put a new instrument cluster, a revised center stack, and an updated center console which features roll cover for the cup holders. There are also restyled air vents, special chrome trim and high-gloss black accents. According to BMW, the 1-Series facelift also will be available with an updated trim and upholstery.
On the technology side, the 1-Series facelift will come with the newest iDrive system that can be offered via an 8.8 inch touchscreen display. Customers can also purchase a WiFi hotspot that can support up to 10 devices.
Under the hood there are no changes. We are talking about diesel and petrol engine with power ranging from 110 horsepower to 340 horsepower on the M140i.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 BMW CS1 ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115.1 bhp @ 5500, Torque: 175 nm / 129.1 ft lbs @ 3750 rpm
1980 BMW M1Engine: Inline-6, Power: 206.6 kw / 277 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 330.0 nm / 243.4 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1980 BMW M1 ProcarEngine: Inline-6, Power: 350.5 kw / 470.0 bhp @ 9000 rpm, Torque: 382.34 nm / 282.0 ft lbs @ 7000 rpm
1986 BMW Z1Engine: Inline-6, Power: 126.8 kw / 170.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 226.42 nm / 167.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
Volkswagen T-Roc - Video preview
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...