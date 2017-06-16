Best May in the history of Skoda

As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making it the best May in the company’s history.





The traditional Czech brand made significant gains particularly in Europe and India. The evolution will continue thanks to the new SUV campaign: the Kodiaq, the brand’s first new SUV model, has been launched on the markets and 7500 units were delivered to customers in May. And 17,100 of which have already been delivered since its market launch in March 2017.





The new compact Karoq SUV, which was presented to the public for the first time in Stockholm in May, will follow in the fourth quarter of 2017.





In Western Europe, Skoda surpassed last year’s result in May with 42,800 deliveries (+4.1%) (May 2016: 41,100 vehicles). In Germany, the brand’s strongest individual European market, Skoda confirmed the excellent result from last year with 15,500 vehicles delivered. The brand also recorded strong sales growth in the markets of France (2300 vehicles, +13.5%), the UK (7000 vehicles, +5.9%), Italy (2600 vehicles, +27.5%), Sweden (1600 vehicles; +8.5%), Austria (2200 vehicles, +5.9%) and the Netherlands (1400 vehicles, +12.7%).





In China, the brand’s largest individual market, Skoda delivered 22,700 vehicles (May 2016: 24,200 vehicles; -6.1 %). This decline is mainly due to the ongoing revision of the model range. Skoda had expected this trend and anticipates a normalisation of demand in the second half of the year.









