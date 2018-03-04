Best ever February sales for Mercedes Benz USA

2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks like February continues on the same path.





Mercedes reported best-ever February sales of 24,760 units, increasing 1.0% from the 24,522 vehicles sold during the same month last year.





Mercedes- Benz Vans also reported best-ever February sales with 3,028 units (up 20.5%) and smart reported 106 units, bringing the MBUSA grand total to 27,894 vehicles for the month, up 1.9% from the same month last year.





On a year-to-date basis, Mercedes-Benz recorded sales of 50,067, adding 5,219 units for Vans and 211 vehicles for smart, MBUSA's year-to-date sales volume totaled 55,497 (up 0.4%).





Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in February included the GLC, E-Class (including the CLS) and C-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 5,403, followed by E-Class sales of 4,312. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 3,947 units sold.





Mercedes-AMG high-performance models sold 2,469 units in February, with a total of 4,923 units sold year-to-date.









Tags: mercedes benz usa, mercedes benz sales, mercedes benz us sales

Posted in Mercedes, Market News