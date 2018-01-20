Bentley will tackle the mighty Pikes Peak Hill Climb with a W12 Bentayga

We have seen the starting list for the 2018 Pikes Peak Hill Climb. This year, the Race to the Clouds will have a special car at the start line: a W12 Bentley Bentayga.





The car will be offered by Bentley Motorsport and will compete in the Exhibition Class with no. 8 on the doors. According to the British car manufacturer, the car will get some safety modifications in order to compete on the 156 turns 20 kilometers long hill climb race.





As you may have read, the Bentley Bentayga W12 comes with 600 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque. The car has more than 2.4 tones and in these conditions it can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds. We are very excited to see how this mamuth will go against the Pikes Peak challenge.

Tags: bentayga, bentley, bentley bentayga, pikes peak

