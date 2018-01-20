Home » News » Bentley » Bentley will tackle the mighty Pikes Peak Hill Climb with a W12 Bentayga

Bentley will tackle the mighty Pikes Peak Hill Climb with a W12 Bentayga

20 January 2018 03:11:13

We have seen the starting list for the 2018 Pikes Peak Hill Climb. This year, the Race to the Clouds will have a special car at the start line: a W12 Bentley Bentayga. 

The car will be offered by Bentley Motorsport and will compete in the Exhibition Class with no. 8 on the doors. According to the British car manufacturer, the car will get some safety modifications in order to compete on the 156 turns 20 kilometers long hill climb race. 

As you may have read, the Bentley Bentayga W12 comes with 600 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque. The car has more than 2.4 tones and in these conditions it can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds. We are very excited to see how this mamuth will go against the Pikes Peak challenge. 
 
 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Bentley, Various News

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is available with optional Night Package

    The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is available with optional Night Package

  2. TopCar is the first tuning firm to tackle the Lamborghini Urus

    TopCar is the first tuning firm to tackle the Lamborghini Urus

  3. The first sketch of the new generation Volkswagen Golf

    The first sketch of the new generation Volkswagen Golf

  4.  
  5. Bentley will tackle the mighty Pikes Peak Hill Climb with a W12 Bentayga

    Bentley will tackle the mighty Pikes Peak Hill Climb with a W12 Bentayga

  6. The production version of the BMW iNext Concept will be able to travel up to 435 with one charge

    The production version of the BMW iNext Concept will be able to travel up to 435 with one charge

  7. Aston Martin launches 2018 Art of Living

    Aston Martin launches 2018 Art of Living

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Bentley Arnage Red Label LWB

    Engine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 835.18 nm / 616.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm

  2. 2001 Bentley Arnage Red Label LWB Personal Commission

    Engine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 835.18 nm / 616.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm

  3. 1929 Bentley 4.5 Litre Blower

    Engine: Roots Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240.0 bhp @ 4200 rpmN/A

  4. 2005 Bentley Arnage Blue Train Series

    Engine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs

  5. 2005 Bentley Arnage Drophead Coupe

    Engine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engineNissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...

Concept Cars

Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept introduced at NAIASLexus LF-1 Limitless concept introduced at NAIAS
Lexus is using this year Detroit Motor Show to introduce us a futuristic crossover, that is scheduled to become the next flagship crossover for the Japanese ...

Custom Cars

MG3 receives new accessory pack in UKMG3 receives new accessory pack in UK
MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection ...

Future Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for productionVolkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...

Market News

Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectationsVolkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial IntelligenceVolkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...

Various News

The new Renault Clio will come to ParisThe new Renault Clio will come to Paris
The current generation Renault Clio is on the market for a long time. But according to AutoExpress, the french super-mini model will get a new generation ...

Motorsports

DS Racing Formula E car unveiledDS Racing Formula E car unveiled
Formula E is becoming more and more attractive for the European brands. One of the most important car manufacturer who takes part at the electric Grand ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com