Bentley to unveil a special model this July
1 July 2019 11:21:12
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of grand touring to the world on 10 July, 2019 – the company’s official 100th birthday.
A physical embodiment of the future Bentley brand, and created in the company’s centenary year, the Bentley EXP 100 GT is a transformative zero emissions concept car that will inspire human experiences through a blend of technology and craftsmanship.
The Bentley EXP 100 GT is also a showcase of sustainability and innovation, engineered to create a greater awareness of the world outside. It will feature a fascinating array of materials seamlessly blended together by the designers at Bentley Motors, who have taken handcraftsmanship of materials to an as yet unseen level to set the new benchmark for luxury craftsmanship.
Bentley’s vision of the future of luxury mobility, it will intelligently and sustainably enhance the owner’s grand touring experience, whether enjoying the thrill of driving or being driven autonomously.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
