Bentley to unveil a special model this July

Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of grand touring to the world on 10 July, 2019 – the company’s official 100th birthday.





A physical embodiment of the future Bentley brand, and created in the company’s centenary year, the Bentley EXP 100 GT is a transformative zero emissions concept car that will inspire human experiences through a blend of technology and craftsmanship.





The Bentley EXP 100 GT is also a showcase of sustainability and innovation, engineered to create a greater awareness of the world outside. It will feature a fascinating array of materials seamlessly blended together by the designers at Bentley Motors, who have taken handcraftsmanship of materials to an as yet unseen level to set the new benchmark for luxury craftsmanship.





Bentley’s vision of the future of luxury mobility, it will intelligently and sustainably enhance the owner’s grand touring experience, whether enjoying the thrill of driving or being driven autonomously.





















