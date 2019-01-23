Bentley to celebrate centenary with a new model
23 January 2019 15:24:19
2019 is a special year for Bentley, who will celebrate 100 years since the brand was born. To celebrate its landmark centenary year in 2019, Bentley will introduce a special edition model inspired by one of its iconic racing models, at the Geneva International Motor Show. This means we will have a surprise this March.
In 1919 Walter Owen (W.O.) Bentley created a company with a simple objective: to build “a fast car, a good car, the best in its class”. This guiding principle has driven Bentley ever since, pushing the brand forward and making it the leader in automotive luxury around the world today.
The 10th of July 2019 marks Bentley’s 100th year and this extraordinary milestone – reached by only a special few companies – will be a cause for celebration of the company’s history, its global success today and its future. A future that will include also electrified vehicles, as officials have previously announced.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Vauxhall Combo was recently launched on the UK market, but is already doing strong. The have recorded over 4,000 orders taken since the van’s launch ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
The first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was auctioned and it managed to get some really good money. The most powerfull road legal series production Mustang ...
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
