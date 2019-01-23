Bentley to celebrate centenary with a new model

2019 is a special year for Bentley, who will celebrate 100 years since the brand was born. To celebrate its landmark centenary year in 2019, Bentley will introduce a special edition model inspired by one of its iconic racing models, at the Geneva International Motor Show. This means we will have a surprise this March.





In 1919 Walter Owen (W.O.) Bentley created a company with a simple objective: to build “a fast car, a good car, the best in its class”. This guiding principle has driven Bentley ever since, pushing the brand forward and making it the leader in automotive luxury around the world today.





The 10th of July 2019 marks Bentley’s 100th year and this extraordinary milestone – reached by only a special few companies – will be a cause for celebration of the company’s history, its global success today and its future. A future that will include also electrified vehicles, as officials have previously announced.









