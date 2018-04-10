Home » News » Bentley » Bentley solar panel capacity to become largest in UK

Bentley solar panel capacity to become largest in UK

10 April 2018 11:34:41

Bentley wnts to play an important role in delivering eco friendly cars. Not only with the recently unveiled Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, the first-ever hybrid Bentley, but also with UK's largest ever solar powered car port.

Bentley Motors announced that construction has started on the UK’s largest ever solar-powered car port at Bentley’s factory headquarters in Crewe, UK.

The installation of 10,000 solar panels, which has a capacity of 2.7 MW, will take approximately six months to complete. Once completed, the car port - which covers Bentley’s colleague car park - will take Bentley’s energy system to 30,815 solar panels. This includes the 20,815 panel roof top installation completed in 2013.
Bentley solar panel capacity to become largest in UK Photos

The solar car port installation, which covers 1,378 car parking spaces, and an area of 16,426m², will be installed and operated by FlexiSolar, the innovative solar car port specialist.

This solar installation announcement follows recent recognition that Bentley Motors has become the first UK automotive manufacturer to be awarded the Carbon Trust Standards for carbon, water and waste, further reducing the environmental impact of its operations in Crewe. 


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Bentley, Various News

Bentley solar panel capacity to become largest in UK Photos (1 photos)
  • Bentley solar panel capacity to become largest in UK

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Lamborghini Urus around the world - 4 months and 114 cities

    Lamborghini Urus around the world - 4 months and 114 cities

  2. The 2018 Audi A6 Avant is here

    The 2018 Audi A6 Avant is here

  3. Porsche granted access in Formula E

    Porsche granted access in Formula E

  4.  
  5. Bentley solar panel capacity to become largest in UK

    Bentley solar panel capacity to become largest in UK

  6. Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo sets track record at Spa-Francorchamps

    Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo sets track record at Spa-Francorchamps

  7. Lexus RX L makes European debut

    Lexus RX L makes European debut

Related Specs

  1. 1930 Bentley Speed 6 Gurney Nutting Tourer

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 3500 rpmN/A

  2. 2005 Bentley Arnage Blue Train Series

    Engine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs

  3. 2005 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    Engine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm

  4. 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

    Engine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 749.8 nm / 553 ft lbs @ 1750 rpm

  5. 2003 Bentley Continental GT

    Engine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 649.44 nm / 479 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiledRenault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...

Custom Cars

McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UKMcLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK
McLaren is offering new goodies for the current 570S supercar, its entry-level offer in the segment. The new options package brings together a range of ...

Future Cars

Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...

Market News

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units soldMitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...

Gadgets

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser pictureAudi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...

Various News

Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 RangerFord issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...

Motorsports

Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwideHonda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com