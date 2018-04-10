Bentley solar panel capacity to become largest in UK
10 April 2018 11:34:41
Bentley wnts to play an important role in delivering eco friendly cars. Not only with the recently unveiled Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, the first-ever hybrid Bentley, but also with UK's largest ever solar powered car port.
Bentley Motors announced that construction has started on the UK’s largest ever solar-powered car port at Bentley’s factory headquarters in Crewe, UK.
The installation of 10,000 solar panels, which has a capacity of 2.7 MW, will take approximately six months to complete. Once completed, the car port - which covers Bentley’s colleague car park - will take Bentley’s energy system to 30,815 solar panels. This includes the 20,815 panel roof top installation completed in 2013.
The solar car port installation, which covers 1,378 car parking spaces, and an area of 16,426m², will be installed and operated by FlexiSolar, the innovative solar car port specialist.
This solar installation announcement follows recent recognition that Bentley Motors has become the first UK automotive manufacturer to be awarded the Carbon Trust Standards for carbon, water and waste, further reducing the environmental impact of its operations in Crewe.
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
McLaren is offering new goodies for the current 570S supercar, its entry-level offer in the segment. The new options package brings together a range of ...
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
