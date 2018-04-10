Bentley solar panel capacity to become largest in UK

Bentley wnts to play an important role in delivering eco friendly cars. Not only with the recently unveiled Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, the first-ever hybrid Bentley, but also with UK's largest ever solar powered car port.





Bentley Motors announced that construction has started on the UK’s largest ever solar-powered car port at Bentley’s factory headquarters in Crewe, UK.





The installation of 10,000 solar panels, which has a capacity of 2.7 MW, will take approximately six months to complete. Once completed, the car port - which covers Bentley’s colleague car park - will take Bentley’s energy system to 30,815 solar panels. This includes the 20,815 panel roof top installation completed in 2013.





The solar car port installation, which covers 1,378 car parking spaces, and an area of 16,426m², will be installed and operated by FlexiSolar, the innovative solar car port specialist.





This solar installation announcement follows recent recognition that Bentley Motors has become the first UK automotive manufacturer to be awarded the Carbon Trust Standards for carbon, water and waste, further reducing the environmental impact of its operations in Crewe.









