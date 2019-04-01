Bentley remembering the legendary S2 Continental Flying Spur
1 April 2019 16:13:17
|Tweet
Bentley is remembering one of its most important models, a true legend that completes the celebrations of Bentley centenary.
The S2 Continental Flying Spur was launched 60 years ago to great acclaim and is a timely reminder of the luxury British car maker’s ongoing quest to extend the limits of innovation.
The elegant S2 featured an all-new aluminium V8 that afforded a significant boost in power. The increased output from the L Series 6.2-litre engine dramatically enhanced performance, while other exclusive features available in the 1959 car included electrically-operated ride control, electric rear window demisters and press button window lifts.
The new Bentley S2 Continental Flying Spur was hailed as one of the most luxurious and innovative saloons in the world at its launch in 1959.
A number of advanced features in the S2 were state-of-the-art for the time. The sleek saloon, handcrafted by coachbuilders H.J. Mulliner, utilised a lightweight aluminium V8 engine, replacing a six-cylinder unit from the S1 that dated back to the 1920s.
The ground-breaking L Series engine proved so successful it was later used in the Bentley Arnage and Brooklands models. A highly modified version is still fitted in the Bentley Mulsanne today.
July 10, 2019 marks Bentley’s 100th year – an extraordinary milestone achieved by only a few companies. To celebrate the occasion, a year-long series of special activities has been planned, with celebrations at events around the world.
Like the anniversary of the S2 Continental Flying Spur, they will showcase Bentley’s motoring evolution over the last 100 years, highlighting its global success today and the exciting future of innovation ahead.
