Bentley list of premieres at the Geneva Motor Show

Bentley will spawn a long list of models during this year Geneva Motor Show, some of them introduced as a world premiere. All of them will celebrate its Centenary at this year’s Geneva International Motor Show, including a highly evocative new Centenary Limited Edition, inspired by one of the British brand’s most iconic racing cars.





Making its first ever appearance on the world stage in Geneva will be the new Bentayga Speed. The world’s fastest production SUV features more purposeful styling to match its imperious performance credentials. Alongside the Bentayga Speed, the stylish, all-new Continental GT Convertible will be making its global public show debut.





Enjoying its European show debut, and celebrating Bentley’s centenary, will be the new Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner. This superbly crafted car, which includes a piece of W.O.’s personal 1930 8 Litre’s crankshaft, pays tribute to Bentley’s founding father and is restricted to just 100 examples.





To commemorate the Centenary, engineers cut the crankshaft into 100 sections for display in each of the new Mulliner cars. The piece is beautifully mounted between the two rear seats and makes each Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner unique.





The Geneva International Motor Show is just the start of a wide range of Centenary activities planned during 2019. Bentley will celebrate its Centenary on 10th July, 2019, a defining moment for the world’s most sought-after luxury car brand.









Tags: bentley, bentley bentayga speed, bentley bentayga, bentley continental gt convertible, bentley 100 years, geneva motor show

