Bentley Limited Edition Bentayga launched in a limited number
25 June 2018 17:57:06
To celebrate the record set by the Bentayga on the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb, bentley is introducing a special edition of its first SUV.
The new Limited Edition Bentayga is strictly limited to just ten cars. Created and handcrafted by Mulliner - Bentley’s in-house bespoke and coachbuilding division – the Pikes Peak Bentayga is an homage to the achievements of the Bentayga W12 on the mountain.
The Pikes Peak Bentayga features an exterior finished either in deep Beluga black paint or striking Radium, with 22 inch wheels in a bespoke two-tone finish of Beluga with Radium accents. The Black Specification is included, replacing all exterior chrome with gloss black components and adding a carbon fibre splitter, side skirts, diffuser and rear spoiler. A subtle Pikes Peak motif adorns the front fenders.
Inside the car, a Mulliner Design Colour Split marries Key Lime accents with Beluga leather, with Alcantara inserts to the seats and doors. The steering wheel and gear lever are also trimmed in Alcantara, and the headlining is technical Eliade cloth. A Pikes Peak logo decorates the carbon fibre fascias, and numbered Pikes Peak treadplates complete the interior.
Under the skin, the Pikes Peak Bentayga features the same engine and chassis systems as the record-breaking racer. Bentley’s iconic 6.0-litre twin turbo W12 provides 600 bhp and 900 Nm, fed through a ZF eight speed automatic transmission to permanent four-wheel drive. Adaptive air suspension and Bentley’s unique and world-first 48V electric active anti-roll control system (Bentley Dynamic Ride) ensure the perfect balance between refined ride comfort and optimum body control. The Bentayga Sports Exhaust and Touring Specification pack complete the car.
The Pikes Peak Bentayga will be available to order from August for customers in the US and Europe.
