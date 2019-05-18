Home » News » Bentley » Bentley launched a centenary book: it has 66 pounds and it cost up to 260000 USD
Bentley launched a centenary book: it has 66 pounds and it cost up to 260000 USD
18 May 2019
As we already told you, this year Bentley is celebrating the brand's 100th anniversary. In order to have a special year, Bentley officials have decided to launch some special models, to held some unique events for the customers and to release a special book.
The Bentley Centenary book was developed with some help from the Opus guys. These are one of the best in the book industry so expect to see unique quality.
The new Bentley Centenay Opus book comes in three different versions: Centenary, Mulliner and 100 Carat Edition. The first one, Centenary, will be produced in 500 units and will come with matching covers and slip case. Both of them are covered in leather.
The second edition named Mulliner will be produced in 100 units and the case will be built from aluminium. There is also a bit of rubber from the left front tire of the 2003 Le Mans-winning Bentley Speed 8. Customers will also get a special Bentley factory tour.
The last and the most impressive one is the 100 Carat Edition. It will be built in just 7 copies and it is encrusted with diamonds. The price? About 260,000 USD.
