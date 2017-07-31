Bentley Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition unveiled
31 July 2017 18:13:18
In order to increase the appeal of its range, Bentley is introducing the new Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition, a car designed around the color that gives its name.
Black gloss brightware, dark tint lights, gloss black window surrounds and door mirrors, and new wheels provide a more dynamic, contemporary commentary for the mighty power output of the V8 S engine.
Inside, a unique colour split, with striking new accents, is available to customers, while a three-spoke Sport Plus steering wheel and Piano Black veneer comes as standard.
Tuned for more power, the 4.0-litre V8 engine delivers 528 hp and 680 Nm (502 lb. ft.), which helps the Flying Spur to reach 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds (0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds), and on to a top speed of 306 km/h (190 mph). This power is delivered to the road via an all-wheel-drive system with a 40:60 rear-biased torque split for a drive in all road and weather conditions.
The headlights and tail lamps have a distinctive dark tint and black bezels, while the radiator and window surrounds, headlight washer caps and door-handle inserts are styled in a striking black gloss finish.
There is a bespoke alloy wheel design, unique to the Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition, in the form of a 21 inch seven-spoke Elegant pattern in a striking gloss black finish. Customers have the choice of black or red painted brake calipers, to complete the sporting enhancements.
The interior is dominated by a single tone with bold, contrasting stripes of stitched leather hide that frame the four seats’ centre panels, running up and round the headrests. The same accent colour is matched by the contrasting headliner bow that runs through the centre of the roof.
The Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition also has Piano Black veneer and a three-spoke Sport Plus steering wheel as standard. It has contrast stitching to complete the appeal of the interior.
When commissioned with the Mulliner Driving Specification, the Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition comes with diamond-quilted hides in the seat and door panels, with contrast stitching for a more contemporary visual tone.
