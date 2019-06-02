Bentley Flying Spur Grand Touring Sedan ready to be launched

Bentley continues to launch fantastic luxury cars. The newest addition to the range is the new third generation Flying Spur, a car that will appeal to those wanting a luxurious sedan.





This will be the very first Bentley to feature All-Wheel Steering enhancing both stability at cruising speeds and agility around town. During high-speed manoeuvres, the electronic system steers the rear wheels in the same direction as the front wheels, making overtaking and lane-changes more assured. All-Wheel Steering also means no compromise between high speed confidence and low speed convenience.





Like every Flying Spur of recent times, the third incarnation features All-Wheel Drive for optimum traction. For the first time, drive is supplied only to the rear wheels in standard road conditions giving classic sports sedan handling characteristics. If any slip is detected, the system can instantly send drive to the front wheels providing active All-Wheel Drive, fully automatically.





Bentley Dynamic Ride is designed to further improve both handling and ride comfort. New to the Flying Spur, the innovative system changes suspension stiffness on demand to combat cornering forces and minimise body roll that might otherwise disturb occupants.





Like the recently launched Continental GT, the all-new Flying Spur is a ground up development that pushes the boundaries of both technology and craftsmanship to deliver segment-defining levels of performance and refinement. Owing only its historic name to the preceding model, the four-door sedan will deliver an unparalleled touring experience for the driver and passengers alike. Quite simply, the world’s leading luxury automotive company is intending to create the world’s best luxury Grand Touring sedan when the all-new Flying Spur is revealed in just a few weeks’ time.













