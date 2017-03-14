Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e Concept is ready fot he future

Bentley threatened us for a long time with a range of electric or plug-in hybrid limousine. And now its the time to meet the future bentley is preparing for us. Geneva Motor Show was the place and the time chosen for this reveal.





On the outside, the Bentley mesh grille features a complex 3D geometry and smoked finish with copper highlights that identify the Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e as a fully electric vehicle. When the car is running the ‘6e’ logo illuminates in a vibrant white.





The twin bonnet scoops act as highly effective heat sinks that supply additional cooling to the battery and powertrain. The wing mirrors – which are cameras rather than traditional reflective glass – are inspired by the sculptural form of stealth aircraft fuselages.





When rapid inductive charging is not available, EXP 12 Speed 6e can be connected to a mains AC power supply via the auxiliary charging point, subtly concealed behind the rear number plate.





Handmade, cut-glass sections on the steering wheel contain the controls for media, communications, navigation and car set-up. There are also two buttons featured at the top of the cut-away steering wheel, one offering an instant performance boost and the other the ability to limit speed, in urban areas for example.





The passenger, meanwhile, has their own control panel on the front fascia with access to social media, email and entertainment.





The luxury brand’s electric car strategy includes the introduction of PHEV models across the Bentley model range over the next few years, starting with the Bentayga in 2018.













