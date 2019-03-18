Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe and Convertible introduced

In order to increase the appealing of its already stunning bentley Continental GT, the Crewe manufacturer has introduced two new models, available on both the coupe and convertible.





The definitive luxury Grand Tourer is now available for US customer order with a powerful V8 petrol engine, ensuring a lively and engaging drive that complements the unparalleled levels of luxury and cutting-edge technology.





Both V8 models are equipped with a new-generation 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged engine developing 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft (770 Nm) of torque. It combines immense power with greater range, plus a characterful V8 burble though the stylish quad exhaust pipes.





Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Crewe, Great Britain, the Continental GT V8 and GT V8 Convertible combine driver-focussed performance with exquisite refinement and cutting-edge technology. Both cars feature 20-inch, 10-spoke painted alloys wheels, subtle V8 badging and a handcrafted interior.





Bentley created the modern luxury Grand Tourer segment in 2003, with the launch of the first generation Continental GT and, sitting at the core of the ground-breaking Continental GT line-up, the new V8 models offer customers a unique breadth of Grand Touring abilities.





Customer deliveries will commence in the US in Q3, with availability for other regions to be scheduled from Q1 2020.









