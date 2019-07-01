Bentley Continental GT sets a record on Pikes Peak

For sure one of the most luxurious Grand Tourers on the market, Bentley Continental GT is also one of the fastest. The new generation claimed the outright record for a production car at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on Sunday, 30th of June, 2019 in Colorado, USA.





Driven by three-time champion, former “King of the Mountain’ Rhys Millen (NZ), the Continental GT conquered the 12.42-mile course in just 10:18.488 taking 8.4 seconds off the previous record and averaging an astonishing 70 mph.





Climbing almost 5,000ft through 156 bends, Millen combined his driving skills with the world’s most advanced 12-cylinder engine to claim the coveted record. With the start line at 9,300 ft and climbing to 14,100 ft, the air is 1/3 less dense than at sea level.





Just 12 months ago, the Bentley Bentayga demonstrated its outstanding performance credentials by claiming the outright record for a production SUV on the Pikes Peak course. Again piloted by Millen, the world’s most luxurious SUV completed the course in just 10:49.9, taking nearly two minutes off the previous record.





The record run, on one of the world’s most challenging motorsport courses, is the latest highlight of Bentley’s centenary year. From motorsport records, through to the incredibly powerful road cars of the modern era, all of Bentley’s extraordinary cars have innovation hand-built into them. 10th July 2019 marks Bentley’s 100th year.

















