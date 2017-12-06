Bentley Continental GT First Edition unveiled
6 December 2017 16:51:07
Bentley is already taking orders for the new generation Continental, with first units scheduled to arrive in the first months of 2018. To further increase the appeal, Bentley is also offering a special edition, a First Edition, an exclusive version of the Grand Tourer.
The First Edition includes the unique Bentley Rotating Display. This system enables the driver to seamlessly switch between three different fascia panels to suit the mood of the cabin. The default 12.3” touchscreen can be substituted with a more classically styled instrument display if preferred; one that features three analogue dials.
Customers can choose from one of four unique Dual Veneers for the dashboard fascia. These beautiful wood options include Tamo Ash, Liquid Amber, Dark Stained Madrona and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus, always combined with Grand Black, which is exclusive to the First Edition.
These exceptional finishes help create the impression of even more space inside an already sumptuous cabin, and complement a striking interior design that is beautifully enhanced by mood lighting and illuminated sills emblazoned with ‘Bentley’, visible when opening the doors.
Mirroring the performance of the new Grand Tourer’s 6.0-litre, twin turbocharged W12 TSI engine; the Mulliner Driving Specification is also included with the First Edition. This adds drilled alloy foot pedals, jewel-finish oil and filler caps, and unique, 22 inch wheels, available in bright paint, black and hand polished or fully polished finishes.
The specification is complemented by diamond-in-diamond quilt pattern on seats, door panels and rear quarter panels, all featuring a unique contrast stitch only available with the First Edition.
Other key additions to the ultimate list of standard equipment include the City Specification and Touring Specification, with features such as park assist, pedestrian warning and traffic sign recognition. The Bentley 650 watts audio system can be upgraded with either the Bang & Olufsen system of 1500 watts, or for the true audiophile the top-of-the-range Naim audio system with 2200 watts.
Discreet Union Flag First Edition badging throughout the interior and exterior of the Continental GT identify the car’s exceptional credentials, in addition to a unique Union Flag tread plate plaque.
