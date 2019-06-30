Home » News » Bentley » Bentley Continental GT Convertible is now available in Number 1 Edition by Mulliner
Bentley Continental GT Convertible is now available in Number 1 Edition by Mulliner
30 June 2019 03:05:33
Bentley has prepared a special version of the Continental GT Convertible. The new varianta is built by the guys from Mulliner and is called Number 1 Edition. According to the British car manufacturer, the car is paying hommage to the 1929 No.1 Bentley Blower.
The new Bentley Continental GT Convertible Number 1 Edition will be built in 100 units and each of them are equipped with the Black Line Specification package and Carbon Body Kit. The front grille has painted number "1" on the radiator grille, while fender badges are plated with 18 carat gold.
The car will be available only in Dragon Red II or Beluga Black. The fabric roof can be ordered in Claret Red of Beluga Black. As for the wheels, Bentley has prepared 22 inch ones available in Dragon Red II or Beluga black.
Inside the cabin, the at the center of the dashboard you will find the company logo made out of a piece of the 1929 No. 1 Bentley Blower's piston. The are also some accessories made of 18 carat gold. Under the hood is the same W12 6.0 liter petrol unit rated at 630 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque.
