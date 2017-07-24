Bentley Continental GT Convertible is now available in Galene Edition

Bentley has offcially unveiled the new Continental GT COnvertible Galene Edition. The new model was developed by Mulliner in collaboration with British yacht experts from Princess Yachts.





The new Continental GT is finished in Glacier White with Sequin Blue details and features a dark blue hood. Inside the cabin, customers will get seats covered in in Linen and Portland hides with Camel hand cross stitching, special materials on the dashboard and door panels while the stowage case can be specified with a unique handpainted Jaume Vilardell illustration.





According to Bentley, the new Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition will be produced in 30 units and will feature the V8 4.0 liter engine rated at 500 horsepower.

