Bentley Continental GT Convertible Bavaria Edition

Bentley is always creating some truly unique cars, helped by its customisation division, the Mulliner. The newest addition is inspired by the beauty of the Bavarian region, and designed by Stefan Sielaff, Bentley’s Director of Design.





This one of a kind GT Convertible, in Bentley’s centenary year, incorporates a number of distinctive features into the world’s most luxurious Grand Tourer. Just one single example will be handbuilt by Mulliner in Crewe, England, and officially presented in an exclusive event at Bentley’s Munich retailer.





The Bavarian themed limited edition is distinguished by iconic Bavarian colours with a Glacier White exterior paint and Imperial Blue roof, reflecting the Bavaria flag pattern.





In a chrome finish, the flag pattern adorns the front fender with enamel infils - Mulliner Bespoke White and Light Blue Sport. There are 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels and a bright chromed lower bumper grille.





Inside, there are Bavarian flag pattern embroidered seat headrests in Bespoke White and Light Blue Sport thread. Complementing the flag pattern is a Bentley Bavaria Edition treadplate inlay.





Finishing this uniquely crafted interior is a Mulliner Glacier White painted dual veneer with an Imperial Blue hide. There is also Linen contrast stitching and piping and Linen overmat binding and stitching to perfect this exclusive Continental GT Convertible Bavaria Edition by Mulliner.













