Bentley Continental GT and GT V8 updates
12 September 2019 12:01:02
Bentley is updating its range with the introduction of the new model year Continental GT and GT V8.
A Panoramic Glass Roof is now available on the Continental GT W12, whilst High Gloss Carbon Fibre technical finish for fascia and doors is now offered on all models. The sunroof is equipped with polarised glass that reduces glare allowing the passenger a clearer view of their surroundings, and an interior blind that is electronically operated from the console for when they wish to feel cocooned by the luxurious cabin of their Continental GT. The blind is clad in Alcantara that matches one of the 15 headliner colours available from the Bentley palette.
Courtesy of its powerful V8 petrol engine, the Continental GT V8 blends a lively and engaging drive with unparalleled levels of luxury and cutting-edge technology.
The V8 model has recently launched on Bentley’s car configurator, where customers can explore the vast array of options available. Often regarded as one of the most configurable cars available, the Continental GT has 7 billion different configurations possible alone.
The Continental GT V8 is equipped with a new-generation 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged engine developing 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft (770 Nm) of torque.
Excellent weight distribution makes the dynamic GT V8 feel even more agile and responsive. The 4.0-litre, 32-valve V8 petrol engine delivers a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h) and 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds) for the Coupe; and 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds) for the Convertible.
The GT V8 comes with an advanced, fully digital, driver-focussed instrument panel and the optional Bentley Rotating Display. The latter features a 12.3-inch touchscreen housed in a three-sided unit, which revolves from the veneer to reveal the touchscreen, as well as three elegant analogue dials.
The new Continental GT V8 provides the driving character expected of a class-leading Grand Tourer, along with the opportunity to explore the range of performance available via the Bentley Drive Dynamics selector.
Both GT V8 models are both equipped with front and rear hollow, lightweight anti-roll bars for exceptional handling while the technically advanced, adaptive chassis created for Bentley’s intelligent Dynamic Ride System, which controls ride comfort and lateral roll, is also available as an option.
