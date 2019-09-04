Bentley Continental Flying Spur received the Flying B mascot
4 September 2019 17:51:32
Bentley wants to add some style to its over-styled cars. Bentley’s iconic ‘Flying B’ mascot is to adorn the all-new Flying Spur, the first time it has featured on a modern-day edition of the British luxury marque’s four-door Grand Tourer.
Newly-designed for the next century, the electronically-deployed, hood-mounted mascot rises from beneath a modern Bentley badge, underlining the peerless quality of the third generation of the Flying Spur.
Looking to the future of luxury mobility, the famous mascot also adorns the EXP 100 GT, where the smart, illuminated Flying B comes to life as one approaches the car, light playing across the grille, through the mascot and along the bonnet central spine of the car and into the cabin itself.
The upright, Flying B was first employed almost 90 years ago on a 1930 model 8 Litre. The mascot wasn’t a standard fit in those days but available to customers as an option, for the princely sum of five guineas.
The original mascot complemented the flat, winged B badge commissioned by company founder W.O. Bentley himself when Bentley Motors was launched in 1919, exactly 100 years ago.
The mascot has been restyled for the next century and is an evolution of previous designs. On the new Flying Spur, it is electronically-controlled and illuminated, linked to the welcome lighting sequence and keyless entry system as the driver approaches the car.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Honda is making important steps towards in-car safety with the launch of a new innovative airbag. The new passenger front airbag technology is designed ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them. ...
