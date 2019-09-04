Bentley Continental Flying Spur received the Flying B mascot

Bentley wants to add some style to its over-styled cars. Bentley’s iconic ‘Flying B’ mascot is to adorn the all-new Flying Spur, the first time it has featured on a modern-day edition of the British luxury marque’s four-door Grand Tourer.





Newly-designed for the next century, the electronically-deployed, hood-mounted mascot rises from beneath a modern Bentley badge, underlining the peerless quality of the third generation of the Flying Spur.





Looking to the future of luxury mobility, the famous mascot also adorns the EXP 100 GT, where the smart, illuminated Flying B comes to life as one approaches the car, light playing across the grille, through the mascot and along the bonnet central spine of the car and into the cabin itself.





The upright, Flying B was first employed almost 90 years ago on a 1930 model 8 Litre. The mascot wasn’t a standard fit in those days but available to customers as an option, for the princely sum of five guineas.





The original mascot complemented the flat, winged B badge commissioned by company founder W.O. Bentley himself when Bentley Motors was launched in 1919, exactly 100 years ago.





The mascot has been restyled for the next century and is an evolution of previous designs. On the new Flying Spur, it is electronically-controlled and illuminated, linked to the welcome lighting sequence and keyless entry system as the driver approaches the car.













