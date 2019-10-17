Bentley Continental Flying Spur enters production

Luxury is now ready to reach new boundaries with Bentley starting the production of one new important model. The assembly of the new generation Flying Spur is now underway, with the commencement of deliveries set for early 2020.





Handcrafting of the first customer orders is taking place at Bentley’s factory headquarters in Crewe, England, following completion of over one million miles (1.6 million kilometres) of development testing. The third generation of the marque’s Grand Tourer offers the perfect fusion of performance-orientated agility and exclusive four-door, limousine-style comfort.





The most advanced Bentley ever built, and in a sign of the exacting levels of attention to detail, nearly 200 people handcraft every Flying Spur through 84 different assembly stages at the company’s factory in Crewe.





Hand-built in Britain, the ultimate luxury Grand Touring sedan’s athletic stance benefits from an extended wheelbase, while a retractable Bentley ‘Flying B’ mascot features for the first time on a modern-day Flying Spur.





In the front, the unique Bentley Rotating Display is the central feature of an exquisitely crafted dashboard, while the centrepiece of the rear seat experience is a state-of-the-art detachable Touch Screen Remote Control that can operate all the major functions.





The application of light plays an integral part in the Flying Spur experience, with a panoramic glass sunroof that stretches the full length of the roof and an innovative multi-configuration mood lighting system both available. Three superlative audio systems, including a range-topping 2,200W Naim system, will equally satisfy those seeking the ultimate aural thrill.





Electronic All-Wheel Steering is used for the first time in a Bentley, combining with Active All-Wheel Drive and Bentley Dynamic Ride – the world’s first 48V electric anti-roll system - to deliver phenomenal handling and ride. New, three-chamber air springs offer a much greater range of suspension adjustment between limousine-style ride comfort and sporting levels of body control.





The new Flying Spur is powered by an enhanced version of Bentley’s 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12, which sets the benchmark in performance, agility and dynamism for the segment. Mated to an advanced dual-clutch eight-speed transmission, it has a top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h), and a 0-60mph time of 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds).





Testing of the ultimate luxury Grand Touring sedan has seen Bentley’s all-new Flying Spur cover over one million miles (1.6 million kilometres), and has involved the use of 142 prototypes and pre-production cars.





The Flying Spur has toured 18 countries across four continents; in temperatures ranging from -34C to +48C; and at altitudes from 61 metres below sea level to 4,300 metres above.





Of the 285,000 miles (460,000 km) of durability testing conducted on proving grounds, over 7,460 miles (12,000 km) were driven at the car’s maximum speed of 207 mph (333 km/h). The chassis testing alone accounted for over 150 laps of the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.













