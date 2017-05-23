Bentley Continental 24 is paying tribute to motorsport
23 May 2017 10:40:59
|Tweet
Bentley has a strong connection with motorsports and will return to this year Nürburgring 24 Hours for the third consecutive year this week as it aims for podium success with its three Continental GT3s.
To mark this participation, Bentley is unveiling the Continental 24 – a limited edition series of 24 bespoke models for Europe based on the Continental Supersports.
Utilising the fastest Bentley ever - the 700 bhp, 1000 Nm Continental Supersports – as its foundation, the Continental 24 features a wealth of interior and exterior design cues that reflect the car’s motorsport themes.
Taking inspiration from the paintwork of the Bentley Team ABT Continental GT3 race cars that will contest this year’s Nürburgring 24-hour race, the Continental 24 is available in a unique duotone paint combination of Monaco Yellow over Black Crystal.
A second option of St James’ Red over Black Crystal provides an equally-striking alternative, while a single-tone exterior is available as a no-cost option. Black 21 inch lightweight forged wheels can be finished with yellow or red accents to match the paintwork. The sporting exterior look is finished with the fitment as standard of carbon fibre door mirrors, black brake calipers and all-black exterior brightware.
The 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 soundtrack is bolstered by the Supersports’ titanium exhaust system, while the engine itself is finished with a gloss carbon fibre cover.
The interior is similarly race-themed, replete with fascias, door panels and individually-numbered treadplates finished in carbon fibre. The diamond-quilting to all four seats is in Alcantara, while an accent colour theme to match the exterior paint highlights the curves of the cabin. The headrests feature a unique emblem, while “Continental 24” inlays are fitted to the fascias.
Customer deliveries of the Continental 24 will begin in July 2017, with prices starting at €250,000.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Jim Hackett was named as Ford Motor Company president and CEO
Bentley Continental 24 is paying tribute to motorsport
2017 Smart fortwo electric launched in US
-
Ford Mustang, best sold sports car in Europe
2017 Audi A4 Black Eidition launched in Uk
2018 Renault Megane RS to be unveiled in Monaco Grand Prix
Related Specs
2001 Bentley Continental T Personal CommissionEngine: V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
2001 Bentley Arnage Red Label LWB Personal CommissionEngine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 835.18 nm / 616.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
2005 Bentley Continental Flying SpurEngine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm
2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur SpeedEngine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 749.8 nm / 553 ft lbs @ 1750 rpm
2003 Bentley Continental GTEngine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 649.44 nm / 479 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
Custom Cars
Bentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiled
When it comes to customising its cars for the clients who can afford a special treatment for Bentayga, Mulsanne or Continental, Bentley calls in its Mulliner ...
When it comes to customising its cars for the clients who can afford a special treatment for Bentayga, Mulsanne or Continental, Bentley calls in its Mulliner ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Gadgets
Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
Various News
Bugatti opens its largest showroom in Dubai
Most of Bugatti's clients are coming from the Middle East. They have plenty of money to order one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. SO its no ...
Most of Bugatti's clients are coming from the Middle East. They have plenty of money to order one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. SO its no ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...