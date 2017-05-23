Bentley Continental 24 is paying tribute to motorsport

Bentley has a strong connection with motorsports and will return to this year Nürburgring 24 Hours for the third consecutive year this week as it aims for podium success with its three Continental GT3s.





To mark this participation, Bentley is unveiling the Continental 24 – a limited edition series of 24 bespoke models for Europe based on the Continental Supersports.





Utilising the fastest Bentley ever - the 700 bhp, 1000 Nm Continental Supersports – as its foundation, the Continental 24 features a wealth of interior and exterior design cues that reflect the car’s motorsport themes.





Taking inspiration from the paintwork of the Bentley Team ABT Continental GT3 race cars that will contest this year’s Nürburgring 24-hour race, the Continental 24 is available in a unique duotone paint combination of Monaco Yellow over Black Crystal.





A second option of St James’ Red over Black Crystal provides an equally-striking alternative, while a single-tone exterior is available as a no-cost option. Black 21 inch lightweight forged wheels can be finished with yellow or red accents to match the paintwork. The sporting exterior look is finished with the fitment as standard of carbon fibre door mirrors, black brake calipers and all-black exterior brightware.





The 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 soundtrack is bolstered by the Supersports’ titanium exhaust system, while the engine itself is finished with a gloss carbon fibre cover.





The interior is similarly race-themed, replete with fascias, door panels and individually-numbered treadplates finished in carbon fibre. The diamond-quilting to all four seats is in Alcantara, while an accent colour theme to match the exterior paint highlights the curves of the cabin. The headrests feature a unique emblem, while “Continental 24” inlays are fitted to the fascias.





Customer deliveries of the Continental 24 will begin in July 2017, with prices starting at €250,000.

















