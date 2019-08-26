Bentley Collection launches new festive gifts

If you want to draw some attention and your Bentley is not enough, the UK manufacturer can offer you something even more exclusive. Bentley has curated a selection of exquisite gifts to celebrate its Centenary year as it draws to a close.





The Bentley Collection includes something for everyone: from stylish and practical men’s accessories such as a Bentley umbrella, ‘B’ logo cufflinks or a car key USB, to ladies’ accessories such as driving gloves, a leather clutch or jewellery case. The Bentley Collection also features stunning homewares such as a Flying B bottle-stopper, a lambswool Bentley blanket and silver-plated photo frames.





Toys such as a wooden garage set, a ride-on car or a Bentley teddy bear are available for youngsters.





Bentley’s ongoing partnership with renowned pen and pencil maker Graf von Faber-Castell continues with a new collection of pens, including a Fountain Pen, Ballpoint Pen and Rollerball Pen. Featuring an exquisite barrel crafted from ebony and platinum-plated metalwork, the new pens make the perfect gift for a loved one or finishing touch to your holiday cards.





Crafted in Italy from sumptuous cognac leather, the Heritage Leather Holdall features fluting details echoing the seat designs of Bentleys from the 1920s. The chunky zip compartment at the bottom of the bag adds a modern edge to this vintage-inspired classic. A matching Heritage Leather Jacket for men is also available.





Fashioned from the finest, softest Lamb Nappa and lined with 100% cashmere, the Ladies Diamond Pattern Gloves are a highlight of the Bentley Collection. Embroidered with a diamond-quilt pattern and finished to perfection to keep hands comfortably snug during the cold winter months.





The ideal companion for festive season parties, the Italian-made leather Diana B Clutch is a timeless classic. The diamond-quilted interior contains a mobile phone slip pocket and the detachable chain adds to versatility for wear. Available in elegant Beluga black and contemporary Rich Plum.





The Birkin Teddy Bear is inspired by Sir Henry ‘Tim’ Birkin, perhaps the most famous of the “Bentley Boys”. Sporting his very own signature “Birkin Spot” scarf and Bentley club jacket, this teddy is a friendly face to add to any playroom or bedroom soft toy collection. The Bentley ‘B’ embroidered on the sole of his foot will set him apart from other furry teddy companions.

















