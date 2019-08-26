Bentley Collection launches new festive gifts
26 August 2019 17:06:42
|Tweet
If you want to draw some attention and your Bentley is not enough, the UK manufacturer can offer you something even more exclusive. Bentley has curated a selection of exquisite gifts to celebrate its Centenary year as it draws to a close.
The Bentley Collection includes something for everyone: from stylish and practical men’s accessories such as a Bentley umbrella, ‘B’ logo cufflinks or a car key USB, to ladies’ accessories such as driving gloves, a leather clutch or jewellery case. The Bentley Collection also features stunning homewares such as a Flying B bottle-stopper, a lambswool Bentley blanket and silver-plated photo frames.
Toys such as a wooden garage set, a ride-on car or a Bentley teddy bear are available for youngsters.
Bentley’s ongoing partnership with renowned pen and pencil maker Graf von Faber-Castell continues with a new collection of pens, including a Fountain Pen, Ballpoint Pen and Rollerball Pen. Featuring an exquisite barrel crafted from ebony and platinum-plated metalwork, the new pens make the perfect gift for a loved one or finishing touch to your holiday cards.
Crafted in Italy from sumptuous cognac leather, the Heritage Leather Holdall features fluting details echoing the seat designs of Bentleys from the 1920s. The chunky zip compartment at the bottom of the bag adds a modern edge to this vintage-inspired classic. A matching Heritage Leather Jacket for men is also available.
Fashioned from the finest, softest Lamb Nappa and lined with 100% cashmere, the Ladies Diamond Pattern Gloves are a highlight of the Bentley Collection. Embroidered with a diamond-quilt pattern and finished to perfection to keep hands comfortably snug during the cold winter months.
The ideal companion for festive season parties, the Italian-made leather Diana B Clutch is a timeless classic. The diamond-quilted interior contains a mobile phone slip pocket and the detachable chain adds to versatility for wear. Available in elegant Beluga black and contemporary Rich Plum.
The Birkin Teddy Bear is inspired by Sir Henry ‘Tim’ Birkin, perhaps the most famous of the “Bentley Boys”. Sporting his very own signature “Birkin Spot” scarf and Bentley club jacket, this teddy is a friendly face to add to any playroom or bedroom soft toy collection. The Bentley ‘B’ embroidered on the sole of his foot will set him apart from other furry teddy companions.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1929 Bentley 4.5 LitreEngine: Inline 6, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 335.0 nm / 247.1 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1929 Bentley 4.5 Litre BlowerEngine: Roots Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240.0 bhp @ 4200 rpmN/A
2005 Bentley Arnage Blue Train SeriesEngine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs
2005 Bentley Arnage Drophead CoupeEngine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs
2002 Bentley Arnage REngine: Cast Aluminum V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 835.18 nm / 616.0 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Market News
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car
Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in ...
Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in ...
Videos
VIdeo. Audi RS Q8 is a beast around the Nurburgring
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them. ...
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them. ...