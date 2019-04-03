Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Stories unveiled
3 April 2019 16:41:48
|Tweet
For those clients who want a more exclusive Bentayga, Bentley is introducing the V8 Design Stories. The Design Series blends unique Mulliner exterior and interior features, together with a suite of existing Bentayga options, to create a highly desirable special edition.
Handcrafted in Crewe, England, the special edition Bentayga V8 Design Series is based on the dynamic and agile Bentayga V8. It joins an extraordinary line-up of models that includes the Bentayga Speed and the Bentayga Hybrid.
The Design Series further enhances the Bentayga’s elegantly sculpted and athletic stance, reflecting supreme levels of luxury and performance. Key new Mulliner features include Palladium Grey Paragon alloy wheels and Self Levelling Wheel Badges. Inside the colour-themed cabin, an all-new carbon fibre weave and Duotone colour palette are available for the first time, as well as an accent design line colour split with Beluga main hide seats and a stylish Breitling clock with mother of pearl face.
Bentayga Blackline specification is included as standard, with imposing features such as a body-coloured lower front bumper apron and twin gloss black tailpipes, to showcase the V8’s distinctive burble. Discreet Design Series badging on the lower front doors identifies this Bentayga’s special edition credentials.
New Mulliner Paragon wheels are presented in a seven-spoke design, finished in a dark metallic Palladium Grey with polished accents. The Design Series also sees the introduction of the unique, Mulliner Self Levelling Wheel Badge. The ‘B’ badge centres maintain a vertical orientation as the wheels rotate, thanks to a sophisticated weighting mechanism.
The all-new carbon fibre weave applied to the dashboard and doors has been created especially for the Bentayga V8 Design Series. It features an intricate diamond quilted pattern with rich gloss finish. A Piano Black finish has been adopted on the console and centre fascia, complementing the dark tonal interior and distinctive design theme.
The Bentayga V8 Design Series fuses exquisite luxury with power, usability and extensive sporting ability. With its new-generation 4.0-litre petrol engine, its responsive performance is fully customisable on demand by the driver through Bentley’s Drive Dynamics system, from limousine-like refinement to sporting precision.
The V8’s dynamic unit develops 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft. (770 Nm) of torque, resulting in a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h) and 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds (100 km/h in 4.5 seconds).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Upcoming McLaren Grand Tourer teased with some camouflaged pictures
Bentley launches Bentayga V8 Design Series
Volkswagen Passat reaches 30 million mark. It is the best-selling midsize car ever
-
Mercedes-Benz published the first teaser picture with AMG CLA 35
Citroen C1 Urban Ride available in UK
2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback launched in US
Related Specs
2000 Bentley Azure ConvertibleEngine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 4100 rpm, Torque: 799.93 nm / 590.0 ft lbs @ 2150 rpm
2001 Bentley EXP Speed 8Engine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs
2002 Bentley EXP Speed 8Engine: V8N/AN/A
1946 Bentley Mark VIEngine: Inline-6N/AN/A
1947 Bentley Mark VI Franay CabrioletEngine: Inline-6N/AN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, ...
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Market News
Opel to return to Russian market
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Various News
Land Rover installs the most remote charging point
The need for charging points in the most remote places is a real problem. But Land Rover and Jaguar decided to tackle this with a new installation. ...
The need for charging points in the most remote places is a real problem. But Land Rover and Jaguar decided to tackle this with a new installation. ...
Motorsports
Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo launched
Lamborghini launching not only fantastic street cars, but also some impressive track cars. The latest example is the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Collector ...
Lamborghini launching not only fantastic street cars, but also some impressive track cars. The latest example is the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Collector ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW iNext prototype spied during winter testing
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into ...
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into ...