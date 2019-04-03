Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Stories unveiled

For those clients who want a more exclusive Bentayga, Bentley is introducing the V8 Design Stories. The Design Series blends unique Mulliner exterior and interior features, together with a suite of existing Bentayga options, to create a highly desirable special edition.





Handcrafted in Crewe, England, the special edition Bentayga V8 Design Series is based on the dynamic and agile Bentayga V8. It joins an extraordinary line-up of models that includes the Bentayga Speed and the Bentayga Hybrid.





The Design Series further enhances the Bentayga’s elegantly sculpted and athletic stance, reflecting supreme levels of luxury and performance. Key new Mulliner features include Palladium Grey Paragon alloy wheels and Self Levelling Wheel Badges. Inside the colour-themed cabin, an all-new carbon fibre weave and Duotone colour palette are available for the first time, as well as an accent design line colour split with Beluga main hide seats and a stylish Breitling clock with mother of pearl face.





Bentayga Blackline specification is included as standard, with imposing features such as a body-coloured lower front bumper apron and twin gloss black tailpipes, to showcase the V8’s distinctive burble. Discreet Design Series badging on the lower front doors identifies this Bentayga’s special edition credentials.





New Mulliner Paragon wheels are presented in a seven-spoke design, finished in a dark metallic Palladium Grey with polished accents. The Design Series also sees the introduction of the unique, Mulliner Self Levelling Wheel Badge. The ‘B’ badge centres maintain a vertical orientation as the wheels rotate, thanks to a sophisticated weighting mechanism.





The all-new carbon fibre weave applied to the dashboard and doors has been created especially for the Bentayga V8 Design Series. It features an intricate diamond quilted pattern with rich gloss finish. A Piano Black finish has been adopted on the console and centre fascia, complementing the dark tonal interior and distinctive design theme.





The Bentayga V8 Design Series fuses exquisite luxury with power, usability and extensive sporting ability. With its new-generation 4.0-litre petrol engine, its responsive performance is fully customisable on demand by the driver through Bentley’s Drive Dynamics system, from limousine-like refinement to sporting precision.





The V8’s dynamic unit develops 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft. (770 Nm) of torque, resulting in a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h) and 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds (100 km/h in 4.5 seconds).





















